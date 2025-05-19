Support KK Ranch!

Please join us in supporting the Kaiser sisters and their tireless efforts to keep KK Ranch alive, in SW Mo.

Abigail & Elizabeth were raised horse and buggy, living off the homestead and ranch lifestyle; successfully providing for their aging parents and chronically ill older brother... until the weight of the guys' constant spending (as they unknowingly neared end of life) became to much to bear. The sisters followed the heavy call the Lord put on their hearts, and stepped away from allowing the guys total control over their earnings and their life: which prompted their dad and brother to publicly disown them.

Both men passed away promptly in 2024, and their mother has declared that "if you'd have stuck in here another six months, we'd have it together. But you didn't, so its all mine now." wants to sell the land out from under them, the home & business they've built, and take it away for her personal 'inheritance'.

Which is Not how trusts work, but the trustees are doing her bidding, so the only recourse is to engage in court battle to make the rules of the trust, and providing a home for the sisters, be upheld.

Abi & Elizabeth know this is persecution for "disobedience" of not allowing toxic control, (even as 30&40 yr olds) and feel like their steps are in accordance with their Heavenly Father's will of freedom through Christ for their lives. They remain steadfast in their faith, their commitment to preserving the land, and continuing their family legacy of ranching, homesteading, and sharing the skills with others.

With your support, they can continue to offer hospitality, teach farm and ranch skills, homesteading wisdom, and inspire others with their faith and determination. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will make a difference in the lives of the Kaiser sisters and the countless individuals they touch through their work at Double K Ranch.



Needs are: transmission mechanic bill (1,500) animal feed and vet work, fly and parasite control (600+ annual) electric (200ish monthly), and legal fees (4-5k this month; been 10-15k since initiating last fall) as well as ranch maintainence, (been running on fumes for years now: bulbs have gone dark, switches don't work, faucets leak, gates don't latch, fences need re-done)

Together, we can make a lasting impact and preserve a cherished piece of American heritage. Thank you for considering supporting the Kaiser sisters and Double K Ranch.

(For anyone who prefers to give by check or by PayPal, please use the following details.

Cards/checks: Please send to: 218N.Dade133

Greenfield,Mo.65661

--Checks should be made out to: KK Ranch Trust

PayPal: Please send to: prairie_shepherdess(a)yahoo.com

Thank you for your support!!!)