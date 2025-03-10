SO KRISTINE B CAN KEEP HER HOME AND HER PET POSSE

Hello everyone,

My name is Kristine Burr ( I am very sorry if there are some writing mistakes here; I have been working four 12 hour shifts a week to do what I can, to earn enough to cover my fur babies and my basic living expenses and pay bills.)

I will do my best to explain with honesty my background, and also to explain why I could really use your help to hire a Lawyer.

I thank you greatly for your kind heart and your willingness to hear out my awful unfair issue which with your wonderful assistance, will have a great outcome.

I was born in Rhode Island to mother Jacqueline and Father Kenneth. My mother was an alcoholic and an addict and my father was an alcoholic. I am a product of their affair. I was born 2 months premature because of my mother's drug and alcohol use. I almost died.

Because of my mother's addiction, my father took me from her and brought me into his first wife's home, where she was forced to raise me from the age of 5, you can imagine how I was treated, being a reminder of his infidelity.

Because of my birth mother's addiction I have been exposed to a lot of traumatizing things that a child should never have to experience.

My traumatization continued because of the abuse from my stepmother.

I suffered from a learning disability ADHD, dyslexia depression and PTSD. In the 80's, people did not really know about these conditions, so I grew up being labeled a lazy problem child.

As I grew up, I was shoved from family member to family member; to my brother and then sister and then to my aunt and then my uncle. I did not feel any love or support, just rejection and that I was never good enough.

I left home when I was 16 and I have been taking care of myself ever since. I lived in tents, a car, homeless shelters and with friends and eventually I got into public housing while I was on disability.

I went off disability in spite of all the trauma I went through as a child and my re-traumatization as an adult.

But I was not fulfilled. I decided I was better than this. I was not going to let my past hold me back . I decided to return to working part time. I eventually I began working full time. Many years later I was able to finally buy a house!

For the first time in my life I felt like I had accomplished something, I finally felt safe and secure, and the fear of becoming homeless again, left me.

I did got my GED and then became a CNA in 1992. I went to college for Video and Radio production, but it really was not my passion.

I just wanted to help people, maybe it is because I went through so much and so I can understand the heart of somebody else who is going through difficulties.

In 2009, I worked as a Residential Mental Health Technician and a Direct Support Specialist, with people who have intellectual disabilities .

It feels good to help people.

I currently work as a nursing assistant in a long term critical care hospital, with people who are on ventilators.

I've dedicated my life to caring for people such as the elderly and the sick and I have a heart for abandoned animals. I have five dogs and two cats.

My pets are my family (Michelle calls them my 'Posse') and this is the first time in my life I have felt safe and I like that I have an actual home and some control over my life.

But this reality was destroyed, when I found out that my house has mold growing all through it, because of a contractor who improperly encapsulated my crawl space without ventilation. They also left holes open, which they had drilled into the exterior walls, to put in cellulose insulation. These holes have been exposed to the elements for 3 years. I just found this out this past October, 2024.

My homeowners insurance will not cover the damages that the insulation companies caused. Insurance will not cover the damages and the insulation company is trying to blame me for the fact that they did not ventilate the crawl space properly.

Now it is going to cost $29,000 to remediate the mold, not including replacing all the drywall flooring and the kitchen cabinetry.

I cannot afford a lawyer and I also do not qualify for assistance because I am just above Poverty Level, as I make a little bit too much and I also do not make enough.

I have been taken advantage of and abused by someone again, and again I am losing my home and facing homelessness and I might have to abandon my fur babies.

I came into this life rejected and abused and the cycle just seems to be continuing. I am being taken advantage of by this insulation company who are refusing to take responsibility. And now I cannot find a lawyer who is willing to help me .

My home has been destroyed by a contractor.

I thank you greatly for any help you can offer, God bless you!

Kristine Burr