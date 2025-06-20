Campaign Image

Train Our Teachers Fund

Help Us Equip Florida Teachers with Life-Saving Skills

Every day, teachers walk into classrooms carrying the immense responsibility of protecting our children — often with no training in how to respond to violence or active threats.

The Train Our Teachers Fund exists to change that.

This initiative brings Florida educators to our private family ranch for specialized training in self-defense, emergency response, and active shooter scenarios — all taught by military veterans and elite instructors through The Warrior Workshop.

With your support, we can provide this life-saving education at no cost to the teachers.

Funds raised go directly toward:

  • A fully funded scholarship for selected teachers to receive the highest level of training at no cost to them
  • Gear and ammunition for training
  • Lodging and meals during weekend training

Donate today. Support us to turn courage into capability.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Train the teachers

