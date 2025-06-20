Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Samantha Loomis
Help Us Equip Florida Teachers with Life-Saving Skills
Every day, teachers walk into classrooms carrying the immense responsibility of protecting our children — often with no training in how to respond to violence or active threats.
The Train Our Teachers Fund exists to change that.
This initiative brings Florida educators to our private family ranch for specialized training in self-defense, emergency response, and active shooter scenarios — all taught by military veterans and elite instructors through The Warrior Workshop.
With your support, we can provide this life-saving education at no cost to the teachers.
Funds raised go directly toward:
Donate today. Support us to turn courage into capability.
Train the teachers
