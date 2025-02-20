Youth Mission Trip to Wisconsin

Emlee and I have the privilege of joining the Kalkaska Church of Christ youth group on a mission trip to Crandon, WI in August of this year. We will work alongside two local churches and residents of two Native American Reservations. Our group has been invited by these communities and our team will engage in various activities, including (but not limited to) assisting in facilitating a children's bible and sports ministry opportunity. This experience will allow us to make a meaningful impact while growing spiritually and personally.

To make this trip possible, we need to raise $1,200.00 to cover travel, accommodations, meals, and supplies. We would deeply appreciate your support through prayer or financial contributions. Donations can be made through this website.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Please reach out if you have any questions. We look forward to sharing our experiences upon our return.

With gratitude,

Tatum & Emlee Minor



