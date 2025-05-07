Search & Rescue

We are a professional For-Profit business in Longview, Wa.

53 years SAR Experience 39 K9 SAR experience. We do charge for our services.

I've volunteered while working in Law enforcement, and as a volunteer in SAR, K9 SAR, Mountain rescue, for over 20 years. I know how the nonprofit world works. That's why I don't want anything to do with a nonprofit group.



Every single week we receive calls from families who need our help finding their loved ones. Homeless, runaways, drug addicted, missing, homicides, suicides, mental health issues.

95% of the calls are from families who have reached out to local SAR groups run by the sheriff's offices and other law enforcement agencies who either refuse to bring out their free non-profit teams to search, or they can't find them and leaves us to go out and try.



Many folks don't have the funds to pay our fees of $25.00 PER HOUR TRAVEL TIME EACH WAY TO THE SEARCH AREAS, COST OF FUEL, MEALS, MOTELS IF NEEDED, AND SEARCH TIME OF $200.00 PER HOUR. For many years I've just donated my services to those who can't afford them. Now, I can't afford to keep helping others in their time of need. We average between 150 to 450 calls a year.



The last nine calls were suicides. We're in need of a Zodiac type boat, motor, fuel canister, side scanning sonar, underwater camera, to assist when our SAR dogs go out and alert on human and drowned pet remains in lakes, rivers, water sources.



Often the sheriff's will only respond when the remains have surfaced or been verified by sonar/camera. It's very frustrating. While I have total empathy and respect for our law enforcement, their budgets keep shrinking, and out their calls keep increasing.



That's where we've been coming in for the last 39 years and picking up the slack.

We are 100% credible. Many of the NON- PROFITS will scream and yell because they claim we're scammers for charging money. Yet I've never in 39 years seen one of these "TROLLS" working volunteering their time by our side on our over 15,450 calls we've received.



Every single person we assist get a WRITTEN CONTRACT and it spells out what we can and can't do for them and what are fees are. If they can't afford our fees, we often just go out and do the search anyway with 95% success rate of either finding the victim or finding what really happened to them and where.

Our record keeping, contracts, files have all been reviewed by the DOJ, FBI, IRS, and we're 100% honest in all we say and do. In 53 years not one of our "Trolls" have been able to come forward with any legal documentation to support their false claims. Yet, as an expert witness in the courtroom regarding SAR, K9 SAR, death investigations, scent evidence, I've been able to show in the courtroom to the judges, District Attorney's, jurors, that we're 100% credible. That speaks for itself.

This being said, we need more help from the public. Right now, if we get a drowning call, we must charter a boat or ask untrained boat operators to help us. This puts the whole case at risk along with the handlers, search dogs and staff. We also pay for divers to go down and search for human/pet remains when we can locate them.

100% of all funds raised will be used on SAR Cases. Full accountability is available to anyone wanting to review our work.











