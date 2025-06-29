Jwolg Memorial Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $300
Raised:
USD $830
A simple donation campaign for friends of Jessica "Jwolg" Coleman to contribute towards a memorial service.
Initial goal is to fund a flower arrangement with any additional funding to contribute towards a headstone or more permanent memorial.
Payment will be sent to Squidfighter or Lynx to coordinate spend.
Jwolg was a lovely person who everybody liked for good reasons. May you rest in peace
We might not have talked this much but you were a kind soul, and deserve an honorable memorial, friend. May the time we have spent be worth every second to you. We'll miss you dearly. Rest in peace.
Thanks for everything, you'll be missed.
rest in peace
Jwolg was my closest friend and it hurts to see her gone
" I didn't get to know you much but I loved your enthusiasm for making art"
I was WolfwithCross when we met for the first time. We used to chat back and fourth a bit. I even drew a pfp for her. Although we have not spoken in a long time, I will miss her. Because there are a few good souls out there, and she was one of them. Rest well Jwolg, may we see you again someday.
I'll miss the jokes and the humor. Rest easy, Jwolg.
Jwolg was a great friend of ours and she will be surely missed. She provided great inspiration for our artworks and I truly admired the vision for her characters. I admired how she continued with improving her skills as the years went on. We all admired her sense or humor and the positivity she brought to our inner circle. My condolences to her friends and family, RIP Jwolg,
Jwolg was a friend with a wonderful imagination and a creative vision that always brought a smile to everyone's face when they saw her work. Alongside motivating friends with their own creative ambitions, she had a great sense of humor and brightened everyone's lives who knew her. Rest in peace Jwolg.
Jwolg was one of us and a great, wonderful person. My deepest condolences to her whole family. I'm praying that Almighty already welcomes her to her new Heavenly home.
Jwolg was someone that I deeply admired. She was the one person who understood every joke, motivated others to achieve their goals, and always continued to hone her skills as an artist. I wish that I could have spent more time with her, even if I didn't know her as long as others did, she was an amazing person, and her memory will always be cherished and never forgotten. Rest in peace Jwolg.
Jwolg was a great friend and a wonderful person whose enthusiasm and love for her friends brightened all of our lives. She will be sorely missed but her memory will live on with all of us.
My friend. She brought lots of joy, to her friends all across the world. My deepest condolences to her mother Lori.
June 29th, 2025
Heya guys
Thanks to everyone who showed up to the online memorial stream. It means a lot to all of us and I'm sure it meant a lot to Jwolg's family that so many people came to view it despite the difficulties. The flowers we bought looked wonderful and the family were very grateful.
As of now, Squid is talking to Jwolg's mother regarding a permanent memorial, possibly a small plot for the ashes to be interred. He's been doing a lot of work to try and get something across the line but we're still waiting on the coroner and investigations before we make any decisions. Thanks for your patience while we look into the options, any questions, feel free to reach out.
-Lynx
June 18th, 2025
We have a scheduled stream for Jess's memorial service which will be at 5pm EST on the 19th of June.
The stream will be on Microsoft Teams, hosted by Squidfighter. It *should* work without having to download a client on desktop, but maybe not on mobile. If you're concerned, please download the free Microsoft teams app in advance:
https://teams.live.com/meet/9341903810387?p=UgKKZq1XGZpt1Kx0qm
A recording will hopefully be made available if you can't make it live.
The flower arrangement has been successfully delivered to Jess's mother who was extremely surprised and grateful! Passing on her thanks to everyone who donated.
Squid will discuss with her on the day about what to do with the remaining money as he has experience in arranging memorial stones. Again, feel free to reach out to myself, Squid or anyone else with suggestions.
June 16th, 2025
First let me thank everyone who donated so generously to this campaign effort. As you can see, we cleared our modest goal very quickly.
Flower arrangement has been ordered by Zenithell from Flowers of Ft Lauderdale and scheduled for delivery to Jwolg's mother on the 18th, ahead of her memorial on the 19th. We chose a large, bright and colourful arrangement because we felt this fit her personality more than something more reserved and sombre. Attached to the arrangement is a card with the message:
"In loving memory of our dear friend Jess "Jwolg" Coleman, her many friends from around the world hope that this bouquet might brighten the room by even a fraction of the amount Jess brightened our days. Rest easy, Jwolg."
Total cost for the flowers, delivery, tax and tip was $325.59 which was paid by our friend Zenithell and will be funded by this campaign.
Currently this means that we have about $300 remaining from the donations so far and we are interested in any ideas for what Jwolg would appreciate us using it for. We are investigating the costs of a memorial stone. Another idea was that the remainder could be donated in her name to either a local animal shelter or perhaps a wolf conservation charity, to reflect her love of canines. Any other suggestions are welcome. We'll hold this open for another few days so everyone who wants to gets a chance to contribute.
Our friends Squidfighter and WhiteCoyote have flight tickets to attend the service in person and will attempt to set up a LiveStream and a recording that we can share here. Link is TBC, but the service will start 5pm Florida time on the 19th of June.
