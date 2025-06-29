Jwolg Memorial Fundraiser

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 27 days ago Jwolg was a lovely person who everybody liked for good reasons. May you rest in peace 2

Hely Cactus - $ 15.00 USD 28 days ago We might not have talked this much but you were a kind soul, and deserve an honorable memorial, friend. May the time we have spent be worth every second to you. We'll miss you dearly. Rest in peace. 4

m7rk - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Thanks for everything, you'll be missed. 6

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 1 month ago rest in peace 5

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 1 month ago Jwolg was my closest friend and it hurts to see her gone 5

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 5

feltp2 - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago " I didn't get to know you much but I loved your enthusiasm for making art" 6

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 9

WayfinderWolf - $ 80.00 USD 1 month ago I was WolfwithCross when we met for the first time. We used to chat back and fourth a bit. I even drew a pfp for her. Although we have not spoken in a long time, I will miss her. Because there are a few good souls out there, and she was one of them. Rest well Jwolg, may we see you again someday. 7

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago I'll miss the jokes and the humor. Rest easy, Jwolg. 8

Fenrir Fangthorn - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Jwolg was a great friend of ours and she will be surely missed. She provided great inspiration for our artworks and I truly admired the vision for her characters. I admired how she continued with improving her skills as the years went on. We all admired her sense or humor and the positivity she brought to our inner circle. My condolences to her friends and family, RIP Jwolg, 8

Anonymous Giver - $ 30.00 USD 1 month ago Jwolg was a friend with a wonderful imagination and a creative vision that always brought a smile to everyone's face when they saw her work. Alongside motivating friends with their own creative ambitions, she had a great sense of humor and brightened everyone's lives who knew her. Rest in peace Jwolg. 10

Gilgamesh - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago Jwolg was one of us and a great, wonderful person. My deepest condolences to her whole family. I'm praying that Almighty already welcomes her to her new Heavenly home. 13

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 11

brixy - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago Jwolg was someone that I deeply admired. She was the one person who understood every joke, motivated others to achieve their goals, and always continued to hone her skills as an artist. I wish that I could have spent more time with her, even if I didn't know her as long as others did, she was an amazing person, and her memory will always be cherished and never forgotten. Rest in peace Jwolg. 13

Lynx - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Jwolg was a great friend and a wonderful person whose enthusiasm and love for her friends brightened all of our lives. She will be sorely missed but her memory will live on with all of us. 13