Justin Taylor passed away on February 19, 2025 following a battle with end stage liver disease.





Justin made a commitment to get sober in July of 2024 and checked into rehab in south Florida. Upon arrival he was immediately sent to the hospital where he was admitted. Justin was diagnosed with severe cirrhosis of the liver/liver failure and sent to a specialty facility in South Florida for a few weeks. In addition to the liver issues, Justin developed a sore that became an arterial ulcer which caused him to have a few life threatening medical episodes during the few times he was at home that required emergency response with life saving measures administered.





Justin spent the majority of the last 6 months in the hospital fighting to get better so he could get on the transplant list for a new liver. He had many complications due to the arterial ulcer but he never gave up!





Your support will help cover expenses that were incurred and help replace some the items damaged while Justin was experiencing medical episodes and during the recovery efforts from 1st responders, such as furniture, flooring & outside stairs/railings.

Our family is incredibly grateful for the support and all of the love you all have shown.