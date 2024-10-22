Justin Roth Memorial





As many of you know, Justin Roth—a devoted husband and father—passed away on October 7, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife, Keri, and their cherished children: Sage, Tucker, Finnley, and Gus. The Roth family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of generosity and support from family, friends, and neighbors during this challenging time. Your kindness has touched their hearts beyond words.





In response to numerous requests, a memorial fund has been established in Justin's honor. Contributions will help support the children's future endeavors, ensuring that his legacy lives on.





We kindly ask for your continued prayers for Keri and the children as they navigate this difficult journey. Your support means the world to them during this time. Thank you for all the love and kindness you've shown.