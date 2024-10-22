Justin Roth Memorial

Raised:
USD $9,982
Campaign funds will be received by Keri Roth
As many of you know, Justin Roth—a devoted husband and father—passed away on October 7, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife, Keri, and their cherished children: Sage, Tucker, Finnley, and Gus. The Roth family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of generosity and support from family, friends, and neighbors during this challenging time. Your kindness has touched their hearts beyond words.
In response to numerous requests, a memorial fund has been established in Justin's honor. Contributions will help support the children's future endeavors, ensuring that his legacy lives on.
We kindly ask for your continued prayers for Keri and the children as they navigate this difficult journey. Your support means the world to them during this time. Thank you for all the love and kindness you've shown.
Prayers for Keri and family, Kenny & Jody, and Dan & Patty - for hope, healing and courage.
Love you Roth family!
This money was given to me to gift to the Roth family. Love you all so much🤍
Our sincere condolences to your family. Praying for you during this time. May God fill you with his peace.
You are all on our hearts and in our prayers! May the Holy Spirit comfort you during this sad time.
Sending comforting thoughts to Justin’s wife, kids, and family. I went to Rhodes, Dobson, (and apparently U of A!) with Justin. We ran in different circles, but he was always incredibly kind to me and others. May his memory be a blessing.
We are so sorry for your loss and pray you feel God’s comfort, peace, grace, and presence each day.
We love you Keri, Sage, Tucker, Finley, and Gus!
Your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Praying for the Roth family!
Patty, Dan, Keri and Family, Praying fervently that you are overwhelmed by the great love of our LORD. Much love, Lori Brickner
We are deeply sorry for your loss, and continue to pray for the entire Roth Family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.