Campaign Image

Justin Roth Memorial

Raised:

 USD $9,982

Campaign created by Anonymous

Campaign funds will be received by Keri Roth

Justin Roth Memorial


As many of you know, Justin Roth—a devoted husband and father—passed away on October 7, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife, Keri, and their cherished children: Sage, Tucker, Finnley, and Gus. The Roth family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of generosity and support from family, friends, and neighbors during this challenging time. Your kindness has touched their hearts beyond words.


In response to numerous requests, a memorial fund has been established in Justin's honor. Contributions will help support the children's future endeavors, ensuring that his legacy lives on.


We kindly ask for your continued prayers for Keri and the children as they navigate this difficult journey. Your support means the world to them during this time. Thank you for all the love and kindness you've shown.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Ft Lauderdale AC Church
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for Keri and family, Kenny & Jody, and Dan & Patty - for hope, healing and courage.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you Roth family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 57.00 USD
2 months ago

This money was given to me to gift to the Roth family. Love you all so much🤍

HEATHER GILLIS
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Our sincere condolences to your family. Praying for you during this time. May God fill you with his peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You are all on our hearts and in our prayers! May the Holy Spirit comfort you during this sad time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeanette Powell
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Deb Weissman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending comforting thoughts to Justin’s wife, kids, and family. I went to Rhodes, Dobson, (and apparently U of A!) with Justin. We ran in different circles, but he was always incredibly kind to me and others. May his memory be a blessing.

Boyds
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Walt and Veronica
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss and pray you feel God’s comfort, peace, grace, and presence each day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Keri, Sage, Tucker, Finley, and Gus!

Steve and Joanne Smith
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers.

Sarah Becker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Marcy Cronenberg
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for the Roth family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Patty, Dan, Keri and Family, Praying fervently that you are overwhelmed by the great love of our LORD. Much love, Lori Brickner

Matt and Jen Ferrell
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are deeply sorry for your loss, and continue to pray for the entire Roth Family.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo