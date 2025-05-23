Campaign Image

Justice for Qaadir and Naazir - Uncovering the Truth

Goal:

 USD $300,000

Raised:

 USD $155

Campaign created by Sabriya Brawner

Justice for Qaadir and Naazir - Uncovering the Truth

Help family Hire a Private Investigator and attorney: Seeking Truth

On March 8th, 2025, two hikers discovered the deceased bodies of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis on top of Bell mountains. The GBI quickly ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide, but the family strongly disagrees with the ruling and feels that the case was rushed. We, the family, have many unanswered questions and are determined to fight for justice and the truth. We need your help to raise money for a private investigator and attorney to continue investigating this tragic case. Together, we can uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served for Qaadir and Naazir. Please help us in our pursuit of justice. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
jan k-g
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers 🙏 😢

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Please God 🙏 help this seek truth. Justice for Qaadir and Naazir

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo