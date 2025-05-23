Justice for Qaadir and Naazir - Uncovering the Truth

Help family Hire a Private Investigator and attorney: Seeking Truth

On March 8th, 2025, two hikers discovered the deceased bodies of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis on top of Bell mountains. The GBI quickly ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide, but the family strongly disagrees with the ruling and feels that the case was rushed. We, the family, have many unanswered questions and are determined to fight for justice and the truth. We need your help to raise money for a private investigator and attorney to continue investigating this tragic case. Together, we can uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served for Qaadir and Naazir. Please help us in our pursuit of justice. Thank you.