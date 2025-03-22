Legal funds

Justice for TJ

Thomas Michael Pastor jr.

We, the family of Thomas Michael Pastor Jr. are in need of raising funds for his ongoing legal defense.

TJ is 26 years old but at the time of the incident was 24 years of age. He is a college graduate who has received top honors and has extensive professional work experience in business and leadership roles.

. TJ has never been in trouble and has always been a law abiding and outstanding citizen in the community.

Due to an unfortunate incident in his home involving a person who was a threat to himself his mother and his younger brothers he was put into a position where he was forced to defend his family. To make sure no harm would come to them because they were in imminent danger of being harmed by this individual

At this time TJ has been incarcerated for the last 2 ½ plus years in the Brevard County jail awaiting his rightful day in court.

During this time he has been studying for the ministry with the hope and faith that God will use him to bring others to Jesus Christ.

While he does have legal representation and we have in the past been able to financially be supportive we are in need of additional financial support in order to have the necessary funds for any of the legal expenses that we may incur in the future. We cannot go into any specifics of this case because of the ongoing investigation into this matter .

.We are therefore reaching out to all family and friends and all those in the community who are willing and able to donate to this cause that we may be able to have the necessary funds needed for TJ’s legal defense .

We pray continually and as believers and followers of Jesus Christ we know God will make a way.

thank you so much for your support.

The family of TJ pastor Thomas Michael pastor junior.



