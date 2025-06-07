Justice for Michael

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $2,525
Campaign funds will be received by Roselyn Tsamas
Help Michael Tsamas: A Family's Fight for Justice
Three years ago, Michael Tsamas, a young, hardworking door-to-door salesman, faced an unimaginable ordeal. While simply doing his job, he was pursued, confronted, and attacked by a customer who had turned down his sales pitch earlier in the day. In a desperate attempt to protect his life, Michael defended himself. Tragically, the attacker lost his life.
Instead of being recognized as the victim of an unprovoked assault, Michael was charged and ultimately convicted of aggravated manslaughter. Despite the deeply troubling circumstances, the trial painted Michael as the aggressor and the attacker as the victim. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison—a devastating miscarriage of justice.
Michael did not set out that day to hurt anyone. He was just doing his job. Now, he’s being robbed of the best years of his life for trying to defend it.
The Tsamas family is fighting to appeal this unjust sentence, but the legal costs are astronomical. They are asking for your help to continue the fight—to give Michael a real chance at justice and at freedom. This isn't just Michael's fight, it's a fight that could happen to any of us. It's about standing up for what's right, even when the odds are stacked against you.
If you're able to give, any amount—no matter how big or small—is deeply appreciated. Every dollar helps lighten the heavy burden this family is carrying.
And if you're not in a position to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Michael in your prayers. Your support, whether financial or spiritual, means the world to the Tsamas family and helps keep hope alive.
Together we can help bring Michael home.
With all our love & prayers & God's Power!
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Michael and your family. Hang in there and trust in God! Your faith and your love for Jesus will get you thru this. God Bless. Susanne Catalina
Michael, I believe God has chosen you to be His champion in the fight for ones right of self-defense. It has been a long and difficult struggle for you and your family. Through prayer God will guide you and give you and your family the strength for the fight to restore your right of self-defense.
Praying that God comforts you throughout this trial, Michael, and brings peace to your mother and father, in the assurance that He is with you and will work all things together for His good and glory. Romans 8:28 And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Keep strong and keep putting your complete trust in Jesus, Michael. Pray the Divine Mercy chaplet, especially at the 3 o’clock hour. In Saint Faustina's diary, Jesus promises to grant whatever is asked for during the 3:00 PM hour if it is consistent with God's will. 🙏❤️🕊️
Continued prayers for justice for Michael❤️
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
🙏🙏🙏
Hello Michael. Stay strong and keep the faith. We're all praying for you. 🙏🙏🙏
