Justice for Michael

Help Michael Tsamas: A Family's Fight for Justice

Three years ago, Michael Tsamas, a young, hardworking door-to-door salesman, faced an unimaginable ordeal. While simply doing his job, he was pursued, confronted, and attacked by a customer who had turned down his sales pitch earlier in the day. In a desperate attempt to protect his life, Michael defended himself. Tragically, the attacker lost his life.

Instead of being recognized as the victim of an unprovoked assault, Michael was charged and ultimately convicted of aggravated manslaughter. Despite the deeply troubling circumstances, the trial painted Michael as the aggressor and the attacker as the victim. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison—a devastating miscarriage of justice.



Michael did not set out that day to hurt anyone. He was just doing his job. Now, he’s being robbed of the best years of his life for trying to defend it.

The Tsamas family is fighting to appeal this unjust sentence, but the legal costs are astronomical. They are asking for your help to continue the fight—to give Michael a real chance at justice and at freedom. This isn't just Michael's fight, it's a fight that could happen to any of us. It's about standing up for what's right, even when the odds are stacked against you.

If you're able to give, any amount—no matter how big or small—is deeply appreciated. Every dollar helps lighten the heavy burden this family is carrying.

And if you're not in a position to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Michael in your prayers. Your support, whether financial or spiritual, means the world to the Tsamas family and helps keep hope alive.

Together we can help bring Michael home.