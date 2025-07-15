Justice for Francis Gigliotti! Official Page

This is the official fundraising page

On July 11, 2025, our beloved Francis “Frankie” Gigliotti of Haverhill lost his life in a tragic encounter with law enforcement. His sudden and heartbreaking death has left his family, friends, and community devastated—and searching for answers.





Frankie was more than the headlines. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a bright light in the lives of those who knew him. His life mattered. His story deserves truth, dignity, and justice.





We are launching this fundraiser to help cover the critical and immediate costs that have arisen in the wake of Frankie’s passing, including:

• Legal fees for the pursuit of justice and accountability

• A private autopsy to ensure transparency and truth

• Funeral and memorial services to honor his life

• Independent investigative efforts

• Any incidental costs directly related to Frankie’s passing





Every contribution—no matter the size—brings us one step closer to uncovering the truth and giving Frankie the justice he deserves. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page to help spread awareness.





Thank you for your love, support, and solidarity during this incredibly painful time.





Justice for Frankie.

#JusticeforGiga