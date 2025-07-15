Campaign Image

Justice for Francis Gigliotti! Official Page

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $260

Campaign created by Rebecca Wallace

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Wallace

This is the official fundraising page 

On July 11, 2025, our beloved Francis “Frankie” Gigliotti of Haverhill lost his life in a tragic encounter with law enforcement. His sudden and heartbreaking death has left his family, friends, and community devastated—and searching for answers.


Frankie was more than the headlines. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a bright light in the lives of those who knew him. His life mattered. His story deserves truth, dignity, and justice.


We are launching this fundraiser to help cover the critical and immediate costs that have arisen in the wake of Frankie’s passing, including:

• Legal fees for the pursuit of justice and accountability

• A private autopsy to ensure transparency and truth

• Funeral and memorial services to honor his life

• Independent investigative efforts

• Any incidental costs directly related to Frankie’s passing


Every contribution—no matter the size—brings us one step closer to uncovering the truth and giving Frankie the justice he deserves. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page to help spread awareness.


Thank you for your love, support, and solidarity during this incredibly painful time.


Justice for Frankie.

#JusticeforGiga

Recent Donations
Brianna Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Ginny Driscoll
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

My heart goes out to you all❤️

Will Herbert
$ 35.00 USD
4 hours ago

Will Hansberry
$ 75.00 USD
5 hours ago

