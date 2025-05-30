Help Gerrit Get the Justice and Care He Deserves

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing Gerrit, you know the kind of person he is—easy going, kind to his core, always willing to lend a hand or share whatever he has. He’s the guy who brings a smile to a quiet room, who’ll help you move without hesitation, and who never asks for anything in return. His heart is as big as his laugh, and if you've met him, chances are you’ve felt the warmth of his generosity.

Today, that same generosity has left Gerrit vulnerable—and now, he needs us. This fundraiser has been started to provide comprehensive support for Gerrit.

Gerrit is now facing serious criminal charges, catastrophic medical injuries, and the devastating loss of the home he poured his heart into—because he tried to do the right thing.

After a false legal injunction was filed against him, Gerrit was forced to leave his own home. All he wanted was to return to collect a few personal items and his beloved cat, Ninja. In his mind, it was a simple, quiet retrieval. Gerrit is now facing serious criminal charges, catastrophic medical injuries, and the devastating loss of the home he poured his heart into—because he tried to do the right thing.

Tragically, what followed was not simple at all.

That person with a friend—without police escort keys or legal possession—broke into Gerrit’s home through a window. Gerrit, who was inside at the time gathering belongings and his cat, had no idea who was entering. Fearing a break-in, and scared to death, he acted to protect himself with his legally owned firearm.

The male intruder charged down the hall and attacked Gerrit with a hammer, knocking him out. The assault continued on an unconscious Gerrit. The brutal assault left Gerrit with a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, bruised ribs, a broken and dislocated ankle requiring surgery, and such severe strangulation injuries that he can barely speak. His survival is nothing short of a miracle.

Gerrit laid in a hospital bed, his body battered and broken, his future uncertain; and now he is in the medical wing of the county jail. And the intruders go free.

Even before this nightmare, Gerrit had endured more than his fair share of hardship. He lost everything in Hurricane Helene, which struck Florida’s west coast on September 23, 2024. He had just begun to rebuild, investing every last dollar into a modest villa close to his work. It was a fresh start—one he worked hard to create.

Now, it’s all in jeopardy. He’s lost his job. He’s facing months—possibly years—of recovery. And he’s fighting for his freedom in a legal system that can be unforgiving without the right defense.

That’s why we’re asking for your help.

We’re raising $350,333 to cover the extensive costs associated with Gerrit’s medical treatment, physical rehabilitation, legal defense, and basic living expenses while he heals. Every dollar raised will go toward ensuring that Gerrit has:

● A skilled legal team to fight for his innocence

● Continued medical care and rehabilitation

● A safe place to return home to—especially for his cat, Ninja

● Relief from the financial stress that threatens to crush him in his most vulnerable moment

Gerrit has always stood by his community. He’s been the one to show up, help out, and offer support, even when he had little to give. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.

Because no one should be punished for defending themselves in their own home.

Because no one deserves to be beaten and left for dead, all because they were scared.

Because Gerrit deserves a fair day in court, and exoneration.

Please—donate what you can. Share this with your friends, family, and communities. Help us make sure that Gerrit doesn’t have to face this battle alone.

Together, we can help him find justice. We can help him heal. We can help him come home.

With deep gratitude,

Friends and Family of Gerrit

