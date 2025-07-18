Justice For Najaquan

My name is Najaquan Flynn. I am a 20-year-old father to a 7-month-old baby girl, and I’m fighting to clear my name after being falsely arrested and assaulted by law enforcement in Cobb County, Georgia. I have never been arrested before, I’ve worked hard to avoid trouble, and I’m currently applying to become a police officer myself—but this false battery charge is threatening to take everything from me.





On July 5th, 2025, I was at Seven Springs Water Park where a Cobb County government employee, Simone Moore, who was on duty, slapped me across the face without warning while I was just trying to leave the premises. I defended myself from this unprovoked attack, and instead of protecting me, the police arrested me, slung me in the back of the patrol car un seat belted while being transported with is a huge safety hazard and goes against policy, and treated me like a criminal.





I was Slapped by a government employee while on duty

Injured by police officers during arrest (my right arm and knee were hurt when I was slung upon transport to the front of the premises.

Verbally mistreated and interrogated without ever being read my rights

Stripped of dignity and emotionally traumatized, all while the person who attacked me walked away free