Justice For Erica Montgomery

https://rumble.com/user/JusticeForEricaMontgomery

this link will take you to the footage I received from the prosecutor.

Nov 3, 2023





* 10:02 pm I was stopped by officer J Santos for allegedly running the light at Soldiers Pass Rd in Sedona on hwy 89A headed north. (I have been rear ended 3 times previously, so if don’t feel I can stop safely, or I do not feel safe to slam on my brakes if someone is behind me and it’s safe to proceed.)

* J Santos did not show his badge to me, He was very aggressive and agitated in his tone from the start. Which made me question my safety from the start.

* Entrapment occurred after a brief discussion about wether or not I ran the light, he shined his light in my car and asked me to get out but had no reason and didn’t say such, also had no warrant or probable cause to illegally search me or my van. I was alone in a dark parking lot at night, I did not feel safe to get out and I didn’t understand why he wanted me to get out. Nothing felt right or normal to me. My safety is my priority as a woman who has prior assault experiences with men who are bigger than by more than 2x’s. I weighed about 100lbs when this occurred.

* I was getting nervous so I told him I was getting my phone to record this because I saw his red light on his camera on his body cam and it reminded me to do the same. At that point he lunged towards my car and opened my door (my van automatically unlocks when you put it in park) my window was rolled down too far… and I reached to pull my door closed. He got very angry and then ripped my door out of my hand and proceeded to enter my vehicle. He grabbed my right hand and tried to break my arm while bending it backwards between the drivers and passenger seats. While saying “stop hitting me” but I wasn’t hitting him… I said “no you're assaulting me! You’re trying to break my arm” then he hit me in the chin and cracked my neck so loudly while still having my arm behind the seat, he then jerked me out of the van and it all happened so fast, as he dragged me out one of the tools I keep in my car on the floorboard on the left side of me got dragged out behind me with my boots. I heard him say “uh-oh” as he was on top of me while my face and body were being smashed into the ground by him and another officer I didn’t know was there.

* 2 officers picked me up off the ground C Beers showed up to assist but I never saw her till they picked me up off the ground.

* I was then put in the back of the cop car but not told why or that I was under arrest or read my rights. They then put my shawl back on the ground to make it look like more of a struggle happened

* Paramedics showed up and I refused the ambulance ride but told them what happened to me..

* I was transferred to a vehicle with a dog in the back who was very upset and needed to go to the bathroom. When C Beers got out to let her dog out it turned on her body camera again. She claims in the police report that her camera also malfunctioned. It appears to be working fine to me and I have footage from both her and Santos, who also claimed his camera did not work, but I have footage from that also. The only problem is the police have edited out the entire incident of my assault because it doesn’t look good for them.

* They eventually took me to Yavapai jail and I believe a knife was held to my wrist upon entering the building. They strip searched me.

* Denied me the use of the bathroom. No phone call till Monday. They psychologically abused me overnight waking me up every 1/2 hour, told to “get up” so I got no rest or sleep.

* The next morning Sat 11.4.23, I was brought into an office room with 5 cops around me no lawyer, and a judge on a computer screen, lied to me and told me they airlifted santos to flagstaff with a concussion to attempt to get me to make a false confession.

* I did not sign the piece of paper they brought me after that. I was then placed in solitary confinement for the next 5 days till I could get some one to let me make a call so I could get bailed out. They also lied to me that my friend didn’t come to get me after the first call.

* At my arraignment the judge forced me to enter a not guilty plea even though I said I was not prepared at that time.

* I was denied my counsel of choice by 2 different judges.

* My trial has been postponed to Jan 2024 because the cop who assaulted me is the key witness in another case in Oct when mine was originally scheduled for…

* I have no record. I did not do this.

* They edited the entire incident out of Santos body cam. Both officers claim body cam malfunctions. There’s no evidence or proof I did what I’ve been accused of.

* Santos medical report from verde valley medical center says everything is normal and there’s nothing wrong with him.

* I have both Santos and beers saying “no I’m fine” in their body cams. Their story in the police report does not match what they say in the body cam.

* I also have Beers and Leon covering up the body camera of Beers and then texting to communicate and corroborating their stories. And again Beers says “no I’m fine”. I did not assault these officers. The same cameras that “doesn’t work”

*Kwitkin is listed as the 4th responding officer but he was not present, why? This is a former deputy chief of police who was recently fired from SPD.



