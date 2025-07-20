Help Carolyn Get Her Water Back

🚱 A Grandmother Owns the Water. But She Still Has None.

Carolyn Casagram, a senior raising two grandchildren in Mica Pines Estates, has lived without running water for over four months. Her home has become unmarketable. Her family hauls buckets from a lake. Her grandkids bathe in cold basins.

This isn’t a utility issue. This isn’t about unpaid bills.

This is a neighbor shutting off her water without warning — and demanding $37,000 for repairs she never agreed to.

⚖️ The Legal Bombshell:

In May 2025, the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) officially reassigned the shared well’s water rights to Carolyn and her neighbor, Peter .

She owns the water. But her neighbor, John Noble, still won’t turn it back on.

He’s blocking access. Sending threats. Trying to collect money for a system he no longer controls — and may not even know he lost.

🧾 We Have the Receipts:

📞 A phone recording of Noble cursing and admitting he shut off Jeremy’s water

📹 Video of Noble blaring his horn at Carolyn’s home and screaming abuse

🧾 State-certified documents confirming Carolyn and Peter are the legal owners of the well

of the well 💰 $195,000+ spent by other residents drilling new wells after being misled

🔨 Bulldozer footage — a show of force used as intimidation

🙏 How Your Donation Helps:

Your support helps Carolyn:

Fight this in court and force restoration of her water access

Pay for emergency hauling and pumping

Expose this injustice in the press and protect other vulnerable families

Create legal change that prevents this from happening again

✊ The Fight Isn’t Over. But She’s Running Out of Time.

This campaign supports not just Carolyn — but every American whose basic rights are threatened by false authority and unchecked power.

We can’t let this go unseen. Please give, share, and stand with her.

A grandmother owns the well. But her neighbor cut her off.

No water. No justice. No more silence.

🙋 Campaign Organizer:

Jeremy Specials

Real Estate Professional & Neighbor

📧 Jeremy@SoldBySpecials.com

📞 208-770-9645

All statements in this video reflect the personal experiences and documented records of the affected homeowners. Allegations described are supported by public filings, legal documents, and verified communications; viewers are encouraged to review all evidence independently.