Help Carolyn Get Her Water Back

Carolyn Casagram, a senior raising two grandchildren in Mica Pines Estates, has lived without running water for over four months. Her home has become unmarketable. Her family hauls buckets from a lake. Her grandkids bathe in cold basins.
This isn’t a utility issue. This isn’t about unpaid bills.
This is a neighbor shutting off her water without warning — and demanding $37,000 for repairs she never agreed to.
In May 2025, the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) officially reassigned the shared well’s water rights to Carolyn and her neighbor, Peter .
She owns the water. But her neighbor, John Noble, still won’t turn it back on.
He’s blocking access. Sending threats. Trying to collect money for a system he no longer controls — and may not even know he lost.
A grandmother owns the well. But her neighbor cut her off.
No water. No justice. No more silence.
All statements in this video reflect the personal experiences and documented records of the affected homeowners. Allegations described are supported by public filings, legal documents, and verified communications; viewers are encouraged to review all evidence independently.
