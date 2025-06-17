Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by SUSAN CALLAWAY
Brittany is a young mother who was ripped away from her newborn and jailed under heartbreaking circumstances. She has faced injustice, lack of support, and systemic neglect.
With no access to proper legal representation, and being separated from her baby and family, Brittany’s spirit remains strong — but she needs urgent help.
Every dollar raised will go directly toward her legal filings, basic care while in jail, and helping her reunite with her child.
A Postpartum Mother Unjustly Jailed
Brittany is a loving mother who recently gave birth and should be bonding with her newborn—yet instead, she’s behind bars, trapped in a system that failed to protect her rights as a woman and a mother. This is not just about bail—it’s about justice, truth, and the right to heal in peace.
Your donation helps cover legal filings, essential expenses, and safe transport back home where Brittany belongs. Every dollar counts. This isn’t just a campaign—it’s a spiritual stand for all mothers silenced by injustice.
This is more than a fundraiser — it's a stand for truth, justice, and the dignity of motherhood.
🕊️ This Is a Stand for Truth and Dignity
This isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s a spiritual stand for all mothers silenced by injustice.
Your donation is a declaration that motherhood matters, that healing matters, and that truth must rise.
❤️🔥 Please donate, pray, and share this far and wide.
God wins. 🙏💞👣
Brit, I hope this helps
Brittany my prayers are going out to you and baby. I'm hoping to see you really soon. I love you with all my heart.
Sweetheart i love you very much just like my daughter i am here for you just remember that she speaks the truth we have become good friends so please listen as her words are from the woman of the world to help as we woman need to stand up for our rights and know god has us as also our feminine mother you will follow that is the one helping you and god i will help you with what ever you need love
