Justice for the Jones Family

USD $490
Family advocates/activists, Robert and Melanie Jones, were arrested and jailed in Canyon County, Idaho on Dec. 6th, 2024 for protesting the alleged wrongful arrest of their 20 year old daughter, Katie. All three are facing a long fight in Idaho. Robert and Melanie's six children are left without them during what must be a terrifying situation. Please donate to their bail-bond/legal defense fund to help reunite and bring justice to this amazing family.
Every dollar helps!!
Robert, Melanie, and their daughter Katie broke NO laws! Our "criminal justice" system has become in and of itself criminal. Please stand now so others will stand for you when the time comes...and it's coming, unfortunately.
Protesting is not against the law. Standing up for our rights isn’t either.
Robert's humble selflessness is a blessing to many. It is despicable how they are persecuting him for standing up for those who can not.
$50 donation from Leslie March $50 donation from Kristen Dodd
Robert and Melanie did not break the law. This is a case of the government bullying those who lawfully send up for their rights. Please help them by donating.
