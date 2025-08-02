Justice4Tamion

WHO KILLED TAMION KENON???

My name is Gloria Rivarde. On April 3, 2025, my son, Tamion Kenon, died while in the custody

of the Fort Bend County Jail. I have started this campaign to raise money to find out how my son

died, because no one will tell me anything, including why my son's body was returned to me

without his organs.





I am asking for your donations because with Attorneys, investigators, and filing fees, these

types of investigations are costly. Without your support, the world may never know the truth

about Who Killed Tamion Kenon.





Before I get into what happened between April 1 and April 3, 2025, I want to tell you a little

about who Tamion was. He was b orn 3 months prematurely and weighing only 1 lb. Tamion came into this world struggling to stay in it.





Early in his life, Tamion was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. At 14, he was attacked by a group of

thugs, which left him with a stress-related disorder that mimics epilepsy. But that did not stop

him - hell, it barely even slowed him down.





Tamion was a person who dared to dream big dreams and had the fortitude to go after them.

At 17, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He dealt with it in typical Tamion fashion, while he

continued pursuing his dreams.





Tamion was a kind and gentle soul who did his best to deal with the issues life would send him.

I will not sugar-coat it; sometimes his challenges got the best of him, and he would need to be

treated. Sometimes that meant the Police Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) would need to be

involved.





When the situation called for CIT intervention, the police would send out their mental health

team. That team would stabilize him and then transport him to the hospital, where his doctors

would re-evaluate his medications, get him back on track, and eventually send him back home.





Unfortunately, on April 1, 2025, things did not go that way.





On the morning of April 1st, Tamion had an incident. My houseguest and I were having breakfast

at the kitchen table. Tamion entered the kitchen, went to the drawer, took out two knives, and

came and stood by me. I asked him if he was alright, and he said, "No. I want to go to heaven, and I want to take you

with me."





I calmly explained to him that that was not going to be possible because if he killed us, he would

not go to heaven and we would be separated for eternity. He then put the knives on the table, and I could tell he was okay again. He said, "I guess we are going to have to call the police now, right?" I said I thought it would be best.





He said, "Okay, I will call them."





At some point, our houseguest had gone upstairs and called the police - o nly seconds after Tamion had agreed to call the police himself. Soon, the police were banging on the door. The three of us, Tamion, my houseguest, and I answered the door together. When we opened the door, there were 5 or 6 officers standing there, eventually more would arrive.





Tamion immediately put himself before me and our guest as if to protect us from harm.





The officer at the door said, "We have a report of a disturbance."





Tamion responded that everything was okay.





The officer asked Tamion to step out of the house, which Tamion refused to do, and he repeated

that everything was okay. The officer again ordered Tamion to come out of the house, so that the officer could check

him for a weapon.





Our guest and I said at the same time, "He has no weapons."





At that point, and while we were still standing behind Tamion, our guest and I began mouthing

the words "MENTAL HEALTH."





The officer then pulled HIS weapon and once again ordered Tamion to come out of the house

and empty his pockets.





Again, Tamion refused, saying “I don’t have a gun”.





The officer then raised his weapon with his finger on the trigger and once again ordered Tamion

out of the house.





Tamion said, "Okay." Then he pulled his cell phone out of his pocket, and dropped it on the ground. Tamion

then allowed the officer to handcuff him.





Two other officers immediately escorted our guest and me back into the house, where I explained

that Tamion suffered from bipolar disorder and was having an episode.





I asked him if they would please call CIT so that they could take him to the hospital. The officer

said the other officers were interviewing Tamion to determine if that was necessary.





I suffer from high blood pressure and I began to get lightheaded, so I began to take my own blood

pressure. The officer sitting with me was more than happy to assist me. My BP at that time was

more than 200/175.





While explaining Tamion's mental health journey, another officer overheard me and said, "Oh

yeah. I've been here before."





A few minutes later, another officer announced they were taking Tamion to "BIG BOY JAIL".





I began to panic because this was a mental health situation and Tamion was supposed to be

transported to the hospital - just like every other time in the past.





I asked them where they were taking him. The officer who assisted me with my blood pressure

said that someone would call me in a couple of days with that information.





I then asked him if I could at least give Tamion his medications. The officer said he would take

the medicines and "personally" deliver them to the dispensary. He assured they would manage his medication .





They put Tamion in the squad car and drove off and that would be the last time I would see my

son alive.





On Sunday, April 3, 2025, my daughter called me and insisted I immediately come to her home. When I got there, she had assembled my family and some friends and told me Tamion had died. She explained that sometime on April 2nd Tamion had been placed into an isolation cell and on April 3rd he was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.





The next few weeks were a blur for me, but eventually the coroner released Tamion's body. At the time they released his body, and to this day, nearly 4 months later, the coroner has given me no explanation as to how my son died.





Before Tamion was cremated, I decided that it might be a good idea to have an independent

autopsy performed. When that report came back, it stated that the pathologist could not perform a complete autopsy

because my son Tamion's organs had been removed from his body.





After I read the report, I began looking for an attorney to help me navigate the situation. The problem is that attorneys and the necessary investigations are costly and I do not have the resources to fund this journey.





That said, my heart won't let me let this go. I am starting this campaign because I need help. It is

as simple as that.





We say "Justice for Tamion", but there is no JUSTICE FOR TAMION.





TAMION IS DEAD.





He won't be coming back.





Justice is for me, his three sisters, and other family members whose worlds have been forever

shattered.





Most importantly, THE JUSTICE is for other mothers and fathers so that may never have to go

through this because I'm endeavoring to find out and expose WHO KILLED TAMION KENON?"





Thank God and all of you for standing with me during this most difficult time. You will never

know the depth of my appreciation. And I promise you, I will not stop until the world knows –

WHO KILLED MY SON - TAMION KENON.





Legally, Texas TORT Law mandates that I file any claims by Oct 3, 2025 which was six months from the date my son's death occurred. It is expensive to file such claims and I need to pay an attorney and the legal fees to file them.





We NEED to reach our goal by September 15, 2025, successfully.





Sincerely,

Gloria (Tamion’s mom)



