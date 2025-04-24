Support Shantika's Freedom

Dear friends, family, and community,

We are reaching out on behalf of Shantika Lynch—a loving mother of six, a devoted woman of faith, and an incredible entrepreneur who has uplifted so many lives through her kindness, resilience, and strength.

After being wrongfully charged following an altercation with a man who had stalked and harassed her for years, Shantika is now home on house arrest after posting a $1 million bail. This was made possible through immense community support, but the journey is far from over.

Shantika is now confined to her home, unable to work, and still facing steep legal challenges. She needs our continued support to:

💜 Pay Back Her Bail – A significant portion was borrowed and urgently needs to be repaid.

⚖️ Cover Legal Defense Fees – She deserves strong representation to fight for her freedom and tell her story truthfully.

🏡 Support Her Family – As a mother of six, Shantika still has to provide for her children and manage living expenses while on house arrest and unable to run her business.

Shantika’s life has been built on perseverance, faith, and the love she pours into her family and community. She has shown up for so many—now it’s our time to show up for her.

Every donation, share, and prayer makes a real difference.

How You Can Help

💸 Send a donation via Zelle: 323-945-0508

👕 Purchase a #Justice4Tika hoodie: https://justice4tika.myshopify.com/

📲 Share this campaign with your network and use the hashtag #Justice4Tika to spread the word.

Thank you for standing with us. Together, we can fight for justice and help Shantika reclaim her life, her peace, and her future.

#Justice4Tika #SupportShantika #FaithInAction #BringTikaHome #CommunitySupport







