Justice 4 Miranda and Essex

My name is Nathan Berry, and I’m raising funds on behalf of Miranda Briggs and her daughter, Essex.

Miranda is not only a U.S. Army veteran—she is also a former firefighter/EMT, and the founder of the Fight the War Within Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health support for veterans and first responders.

She has volunteered freely, never receiving a paycheck over 100 hours a week to this cause, saving countless lives through her tireless efforts, advocacy, and compassion. She is known across the veteran community as a fierce, selfless leader who has dedicated her life to helping others heal—even while silently battling her own wounds from service.

But today, Miranda and her young daughter Essex are the ones in need of support.

Despite a plea agreement that clearly stated she would receive probation with no incarceration, Miranda was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release. The court even went as far as to order her service dog—a key part of her mental health treatment—to be muzzled during proceedings.

The public narrative shaped by the media has been harmful, biased, and dehumanizing. As a result, Miranda and Essex have been targeted and stigmatized in their own community. Once released, Miranda will not be able to return home safely. She and Essex will need to relocate, obtain extended legal representation, and begin the long, painful journey of rebuilding their lives.

How Funds Will Be Used:

All donations will be conservatively managed through a legal trust and used exclusively for the following:

🔹 Extended Legal & Family Law Representation

To ensure Miranda’s rights are defended and Essex remains protected under safe, stable care.

🔹 Safe Relocation Assistance

To allow Miranda and her daughter to move to a safer, more supportive community.

🔹 Emotional and Reintegration Support

Including therapy, transitional services, and resources to help them heal and stabilize.

🔹 Trust-Based Fund Management

For complete transparency, all funds will be distributed through a legal trust with strict oversight.

Why This Matters:

Miranda has given everything to her country and community. She’s worn many uniforms—soldier, firefighter, EMT, nonprofit leader—and never asked for anything in return. Now, she and her daughter face the fight of their lives, and they can’t do it alone.

This campaign is about justice, safety, and hope—not just for Miranda and Essex, but for every family who has ever been mistreated by a system that should protect them.

How You Can Help:

🙏 PRAY – Keep Miranda and Essex in your prayers for strength, peace, and protection

💵 GIVE – No amount is too small; every dollar helps them move toward healing

📢 SHARE – Spread this campaign with your community to build the support they deserve

📝 ENCOURAGE – Leave a message of support to remind Miranda that she’s not alone

Please stand with us in this mission to protect a veteran, a mother, and a true servant-leader who has already given so much to so many. Let’s give Miranda and Essex the second chance they deserve

Fund Administrator: Nathan C. Berry, acting trustee for the Miranda & Essex Relief Fund. All funds are safeguarded in a separate custodial account, and expenses will be documented and limited strictly to legal fees, relocation costs, and family wellness support. Full transparency reports will be provided as necessary to maintain donor confidence.