Justice for Jade & Jaden Walker

Hello, my name is Shalonda Olige, a mother fighting tirelessly for justice for my twins, Jade and Jaden Walker. Both were wrongfully convicted in two separate, devastating cases with the same charges in Denton County, Texas. My family is reaching out to kind-hearted individuals for help as we work to overturn these unjust convictions and rebuild their lives.

Our Story:

In 2021, my son Jaden & daughter Jade, then just 19, was accused of manslaughter and later racing on the highway following a tragic accident in Frisco, Texas. Despite their innocence and lack of any prior convictions, Jaden was sentenced to 33 months in prison and 10 years of probation. Evidence that could have exonerated him was never presented in court due to his attorney’s incompetence.

In 2024, my daughter Jade was similarly wrongfully convicted and sentenced to six years in prison. She, too, had no prior record and was caught up in a miscarriage of justice. Jade and Jaden’s integrity, achievements, and character were overshadowed by flawed legal proceedings that failed to reveal the truth.

Who They Are:

Jade and Jaden are exceptional young adults with bright futures ahead. They graduated high school as track stars (Jaden) winning several championships & (Jade) a winning prom queen. They volunteered tirelessly with the Single Parent Advocate, helping struggling families in our community. Their kindness, strength, and determination have inspired many.

Why We Need Your Help:

We are raising funds to:

1. Hire competent attorneys and legal experts to fight for their exoneration.

2. Obtain trial transcripts and exhibits to ensure that all witness statements, officers' statements, and exhibits from Jade’s trial are identical to Jaden’s trial. Since both were convicted of the same charges, we believe this evidence will reveal critical inconsistencies that could support their innocence and ultimately exonerate them of all charges.

3. Advocate for their innocence by reaching out to attorneys, judges, advocacy groups, and organizations like the Innocence Project.

4. Support their transition back into society, including purchasing new vehicles once they regain their freedom.

How You Can Help:

Your contributions will directly aid in securing justice for Jade and Jaden. Any amount, big or small, will make a difference in their fight for freedom. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign with others and help spread the word about their story.

We also welcome connections to legal experts, advocacy groups, and organizations that assist the wrongfully convicted. If you know someone who can help, please reach out.

A Mother’s Plea:

As their mother, I stand by them with unwavering faith. Our family has endured unimaginable pain, but we remain strong and hopeful for a brighter future. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and are determined to see justice prevail for everyone involved.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your support means the world to us. Together, we can give Jade and Jaden the justice they deserve and the fresh start they need.

With gratitude and hope,

Shalonda Olige

