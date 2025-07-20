Justice for David Hill

Please help me fight for Justice!





Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,





This is one of the hardest messages I've had to write. After 21 years of incarceration I have exhausted nearly all of my appellate remedies. But with the advancements in new technologies (AI) I still have a fighting chance. I just need your help with keeping me in the fight.





For those that don't know me my name is David Hill. I was born and raised in San Francisco, California. In a nutshell, my upbringing was rough and hard. At the age of 21 I was arrested for the murder and attempted murder of two San Francisco police officers who, at the time of this incident was operating in a plain clothes capacity (undercover).





At trial I was found guilty of a second degree murder and attempted murder and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.





It is my goal to raise $100,000 to cover:





1) legal fees for an experienced post conviction attorney.

2) Ballistic and Trajectory expert.

3) An investigator to locate potential witnesses.





Every donation, no matter the size, will help move me closer to securing the legal support that could make all of the difference. If you can't donate, please consider sharing this message with others who may be able to help.





I understand that this is a sensitive situation, and I am committed to handling it with honesty, integrity, and respect for all parties involved. Thank you for your compassion and support during this extremely difficult time.





Sincerely,

David Hill #F70901

CSP-SACRAMENTO

P.O. box 290066

Represa, Ca. 95671