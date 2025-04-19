First Amendment Justice 4 Bobby Craig

I want to bring to your attention the critical and urgent situation surrounding my brother, Bobby Craig, who was unjustly arrested on April 1, 2025, in connection with an alleged murder that occurred on February 14, 2025. The police arrested him and raided his home in front of his family, a disgraceful action that no one should ever experience. Bobby is not just a man facing accusations; he is a devoted father and husband to three remarkable children, aged 24, 22, and 19. Following his arrest, Bobby was unjustly denied a bond reduction on April 17, exacerbating the already heavy burden on our family.

The charges against him are serious, but make no mistake—Bobby is innocent. He is an extraordinary individual—an avid reader, influential podcaster, motivational speaker, and dedicated mentor. He has risen to become a leader in his community and, most importantly, an unwavering advocate for justice. Bobby has courageously exposed the disturbing truth surrounding the murder of his son, Ja'karrion Corleone Craig, revealing a cover-up that the mainstream media has shamefully ignored. It’s unacceptable that those responsible for this tragedy remain unaccountable.

In his relentless pursuit of justice, Bobby is not backing down. He has taken a stand against injustice by distributing flyers in Frisco, Texas, to bring awareness to this pressing issue. His tenacity has made him a target. The Lewisville and Frisco police have resorted to unfounded murder charges against him in a transparent effort to silence his voice.

This is a wake-up call for anyone who believes in truth and justice. Those who dare to speak out against corruption face backlash, but we will not be intimidated. Bobby’s voice is essential and must be heard. I am calling on you to take action. Support Bobby’s legal defense fund with a donation that will directly help cover his legal representation, including attorney fees, expert costs, and court expenses. Your contribution can be a pivotal force in this fight for justice. Together, we will ensure that Bobby’s stand against corruption is amplified and that those responsible for this injustice are held accountable. Thank you for your support in this crucial battle.