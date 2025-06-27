Need help getting school clothes and supplies

I was fired from my position has a parent advocate due to DEI. Although I’m receiving unemployment it is less than $300 which isn’t enough. My son has recently graduated from 5th grade. He needs clothes and school supplies and a phone for middle school. I’m a pillar in my community as I still do my best to inform parents of their right when dealing with ACS and educate my community about mental health within our children. Now this mom is asking for help. There is a video from Medgar Evers college for Social Work month if you would like to see who I am and what I do. As mom we do all we can for our children. I have been depressed and even suicidal trying to figure this out. I’m usually a prideful person but believe no child should struggle if they don’t have to. So if you can find it in your heart to help me get my baby what he needs will be greatly appreciated. He’s a dope kid that loves football, can play chess and has been taught by Allen Ailey. I just want my son to feel confident in his skin with new clothes he needs.