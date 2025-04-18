Help Fund the Sacred Heart Billboard in south TX!

UPDATE: Fundraiser extended till June 30! The billboard goes live at midnight on June 1. Be sure to check it out.

The billboard goes live at midnight on June 1. Be sure to check it out. Be a part of the global billboard campaign honoring "June is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Christ is King!" in Brownsville, Texas. Your help in funding it is needed!

The digital billboard is big, eye-catching, and strategically located near Sunrise Mall, shopping centers, movie theatres, hotels, auto dealerships, restaurants, and medical offices, making it an ideal spot to reach the community.

The billboard will be seen from June 1-30, 2025, by thousands of people commuting locally or traveling to the County Courthouse, Gladys Porter Zoo, Mexico Border Bridge, South Padre Island, SpaceX, or UTRGV campus. It will serve as a beacon of faith for those passing by. This is an excellent opportunity to spread the virtues of faith, hope, and charity, and proclaim that June is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Christ is King!

A reduced rate for the billboard was negotiated, but your help is needed in making up the difference. We are reaching out to HELP US reach our goal of $2500 by May 30, 2025.

Any donation, big or small, is appreciated and will go towards the production and display of the billboard. Let's make an impact and show the people who see this billboard the love and compassion of Christ. Please donate today and help us make this vision a reality!

Thank you for your donation, and God bless you all!

Oscar Padron, Jr.

Parishoner of Sacred Heart Mission, Immaculate Conception Cathedral