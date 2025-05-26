Help exonerate Julius and get his freedom back

The link at the bottom has the full story that is longer than I can write on here. The alleged victim here will admit their lies to anyone that’ll listen and I have my own evidence. I’m from New Jersey and when I lived in California I plead no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence against my attorneys advice when they weren’t even ready to offer me a deal and had overwhelming evidence of my innocence. I did this because I thought I can reopen my case for any reason within 25 days like in New Jersey but they have no such law or procedure like this in California and they don’t believe me at all. I have been lied on in a domestic violence situation where I CALLED THE POLICE to just leave and the woman harmed herself while I was on the phone with dispatch which I told them. She’ll admit it herself I have audio video and text of her admitting this in multiple different ways. I have apologies in text. She’s taken a lie detector test admitting she lied. The night I was released she apologized immediately bought me food then brought me back to live with her again which I know I shouldn’t have but I was young and dumb. I dealt with her on and off for years even with a restraining order in place. We had a child together we have both lived in each other’s houses and separate. She’s threatened to lie more and has lied more I’ve even went to jail again stuck it out and won. Please help me I can’t do this anymore my life has been ruined and I’m at my breaking point https://youtube.com/shorts/XZ8XXZqnxR8?si=V89w8SR2gHKgmeIq