Juliet's Journey to Healing

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,740
Campaign funds will be received by Amber Mitchell
On April 30th, 2025, Juliet’s and her family’s world changed forever.
Our sweet Juliet was diagnosed with a large brain mass—a discovery no family is ever prepared to face. After a whirlwind of tests and consultations, her medical team at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center recommended urgent surgery to relieve the dangerous buildup of fluid around the mass.
On May 2nd, Juliet bravely underwent surgery. The doctors were able to drain the fluid, but sadly, they could not remove the mass itself. Since then, Juliet has faced every challenge with incredible strength and resilience. She is truly a warrior.
Her mom, Amber, has not left her side. She has been Juliet’s rock—caring for her around the clock, advocating for her health, and holding her hand through every tear, test, and treatment.
This journey has been one of the most difficult times in Juliet and Amber’s lives—but also one filled with love. They’ve been uplifted by the support of family, friends, church communities, and even strangers. Your prayers, kind words, and generosity have been a source of strength through these dark days.
But Juliet’s journey is far from over!
She still needs ongoing treatment to shrink the mass and continue her path to recovery. The emotional toll is immense—and so is the financial burden. Medical bills, lost income, and everyday expenses are piling up quickly.
We’re asking for your help.
Your donation will go directly toward Juliet’s medical care and her family’s essential needs during this critical time. Every gift, no matter the size, brings hope, healing, and stability to this brave girl and her devoted mom.
How You Can Help:
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Juliet and Amber. Together, we can help them keep fighting—and keep believing in a brighter tomorrow.
Thank you, and God bless!
I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.
John 16:33 ESV
Precious girl, we pray that God gives you all the strength and courage you need, and fills your days with hope and laughter. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. May you feel His love every single day.
May God be with you sweetie 🙏 ❤️
Love from Aunt Debbie!
We love you!
Constant prayers for Juliet, Amber and the entire family!
My prayers are ongoing. Be strong. Be brave. Be prayerful.
Praying for Juliet and family. God is Sovereign and most powerful. He sees all and cares immensely for her. He heals.
Continued prayers for a successful treatment!! Love you Juliet
Praying for Juliet daily!
Sending prayers and love!
Prayers for continued healing for your family!
With love ❤️ praying for you Juliet
Will be praying for you Juliet💞
May 24th, 2025
Update from Amber on Juliet's Journey
“Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act.” Psalm 37:5 ESV
Today was our beginning of therapy. We did our part now the doctor has to get the game plan on how to use the therapy to attack her tumor. Once that is set we will start six weeks, Monday through Friday sessions of proton therapy. 30 in all! Please pray for our next steps.
Blessings: Radiation mask done, Special radiation pillow done, CT done, got blood drawn on the first try, gained 2 pounds, and grew an inch. (The tumor greatly affected Juliet’s weight and height due to the location in her brain)
Prayer Requests: Pray for doctors as they come up with the game plan around her therapy and once therapy starts that the side effects are minimal and manageable.
We are all so thankful for those who have surrounded Juliet, Amber, and the whole family in prayer! And thank you so much for the generous donations that lighten the financial load during this difficult time!
