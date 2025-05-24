Juliet's Journey to Healing

On April 30th, 2025, Juliet’s and her family’s world changed forever.

Our sweet Juliet was diagnosed with a large brain mass—a discovery no family is ever prepared to face. After a whirlwind of tests and consultations, her medical team at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center recommended urgent surgery to relieve the dangerous buildup of fluid around the mass.

On May 2nd, Juliet bravely underwent surgery. The doctors were able to drain the fluid, but sadly, they could not remove the mass itself. Since then, Juliet has faced every challenge with incredible strength and resilience. She is truly a warrior.

Her mom, Amber, has not left her side. She has been Juliet’s rock—caring for her around the clock, advocating for her health, and holding her hand through every tear, test, and treatment.

This journey has been one of the most difficult times in Juliet and Amber’s lives—but also one filled with love. They’ve been uplifted by the support of family, friends, church communities, and even strangers. Your prayers, kind words, and generosity have been a source of strength through these dark days.

But Juliet’s journey is far from over!

She still needs ongoing treatment to shrink the mass and continue her path to recovery. The emotional toll is immense—and so is the financial burden. Medical bills, lost income, and everyday expenses are piling up quickly.

We’re asking for your help.

Your donation will go directly toward Juliet’s medical care and her family’s essential needs during this critical time. Every gift, no matter the size, brings hope, healing, and stability to this brave girl and her devoted mom.

How You Can Help:

Donate what you can—every bit makes a difference.

Share Juliet’s story with your network.

Continue lifting her up in your thoughts and prayers.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Juliet and Amber. Together, we can help them keep fighting—and keep believing in a brighter tomorrow.

Thank you, and God bless!

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.

‭‭John‬ ‭16‬:‭33‬ ‭ESV‬‬



