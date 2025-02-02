Helping Julie & Rick Fippen

On Sunday January 26th my mother Julie Fippen went into the ER with severe stomach pains. Upon doing some tests and CT scan they found a mass and knew that it would require attention. IU Indy didn't have a bed for her and no doctors in northern Indiana were willing to attempt the surgery as where it's location was. So on Tuesday January 28th they had to transport her to Northwest Hospital in Chicago, Illinois and put together a group of surgeons to attempt the surgery. After a 6 hour long surgery and alot of loved ones fearing if she'd make it though the good news came and they successfully removed the mass that was the size of a softball and another smaller one. Anyone that knows my mother knows she's the kindest, sweetest, most selfless and kind hearted woman there is on the planet. Due to having to be in Chicago my father had to miss work and I fear they will be behind on bills as well as the medical bills to come after a week in 2 hospitals plus a ambulance ride to Chicago. I'm asking for any donations to help with bills and help them recover from this life changing event. Anything would be appreciated and we will be very thankful.