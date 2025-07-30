Juju needs your help!

Hi! 👋🏻

I have this friend and her name is Justine Keyser (feel free to call her Juju if you don’t already ☺️).

Juju just received a pretty significant medical diagnosis on Monday which she is super thankful for because she has been operating at sub-par “normal human” level for many, many years and now she FINALLY has answers!

She has a lot of follow-up appointments and many other things to do: labs, referrals, mailing paperwork, etc

Here’s the thing. Juju doesn’t have a car right now. She lives in Arizona, 7 hours away from me here in El Paso so I can’t help her in person but what I can do is gather the collective of everyone who knows and loves her.

Justine sacrifices herself daily for others never asks for help in return. I’m creating this fundraiser on behalf of everyone willing to help surround her in support and let her know she’s not alone right now.



If you’re able, please help encourage Juju with any amount even if it’s just $1. It will greatly help her cover the transportation costs for upcoming doctor’s visits and, also, help alleviate the major financial burden she’s now facing, in order to take care of her health!