Judy Geppert car repair fund

We are trying to raise funds to repair our Moms car. She is 80 years old and has a very hard time walking, and is on a very limited income. Her car is 15 years old, but only has 40k miles on it. She can't afford to buy a new or used car, and the dealer said since it's so low mileage, that it is worth fixing. Items that need repaired is a new alternator, water pump, lower radiator hose replacement, thermostat, serpentine belts, and a new belt tensioner, valve cover re seal. Thus making it impossible for her to get to her doctors appointments as well.

She is walking to the store about a half mile away twice a week with her walker and her laundry basket to carry her groceries back to her apartment. She does this without complaining and doesn't want to ask for any help. There isn't a shuttle van or service that can give her a ride. We are afraid she could fall as she is very unsteady on her feet. The closest of us kids live 1.5 hours away making it difficult to come in and help as much as we would love to.

Our mother is a very kind and thoughtful person who always thinks about helping others more than herself. If she has been a blessing to you with her encouraging words or prayers, would you please consider donating to get her car fixed. We are helping her out as much as we can, however we need a little help.

All of us kids would greatly appreciate it.

Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity, and may God Bless You.

Vickie, Carl, Julie, and Jeff.