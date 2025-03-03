Support Jude's Mission Trip

I'm excited to tell you that I have a chance to serve with two amazing ministries, Christian Surfers and Ride Nature in Nicaragua. We will share the gospel through skateboarding at the local skatepark With Ride Nature and build a playground with The Way Christian Fellowship. We will also come alongside and serve the local youth ministry!

This is my second year going on this trip and I'm really excited to see how the Lord works in me and through me. Would you please support me first with prayer as we share and show the love of Jesus? And if you feel led to help support me financially I would be super thankful. Either way I am stoked to share this with you!

CLICK HERE to watch a recap video of last year's trip to Nicaragua.

Peace,

Jude Drey