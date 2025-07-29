Campaign Image

Flood revamp for Jude

Goal:

 USD $100

Raised:

 USD $600

Campaign created by Julia Rose

Campaign funds will be received by Jude Koenig

Flood revamp for Jude

Jude's house is flooded and he heeds things! Thank you for anything

He appreciates your help and didn't solicit it, but we can show him some CIQ love

Recent Donations
A little always helps
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Just a little something for the next generation of IT professionals, and to help with the flood.

CLo
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Eli
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 hours ago

Wishing you the best Jude!

