Campaign Image

Judah Miller YWAM DTS Fundraising

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Judah Miller

Judah Miller YWAM DTS Fundraising

I’m raising funds to attend a Discipleship Training School with YWAM in Australia on the Sunshine Coast. After three months of training, I’ll join an outreach mission in either Africa or Southeast Asia to serve local communities, share the gospel, and grow in faith and leadership. This trip is a step of obedience and trust as I follow where God leads and I would love your support.


Recent Donations
Show:
McHugh
$ 100.00 USD
32 minutes ago

We will be praying for you. Go change the world and allow yourself to be changed as well.

Bob
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo