Judah Miller YWAM DTS Fundraising

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $200
I’m raising funds to attend a Discipleship Training School with YWAM in Australia on the Sunshine Coast. After three months of training, I’ll join an outreach mission in either Africa or Southeast Asia to serve local communities, share the gospel, and grow in faith and leadership. This trip is a step of obedience and trust as I follow where God leads and I would love your support.
We will be praying for you. Go change the world and allow yourself to be changed as well.
