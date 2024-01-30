Supporting The Boyce Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,055
Campaign funds will be received by The Boyce Homestead
Judah Boyce just turned 7yrs old and was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Leukemia . Please help support the Boyce Family with more options like immunotherapy’s and a home nurse. Judah is currently admitted to the hospital and they are working hard to keep his numbers up. Right now the hospital has visitor restrictions and he is not able to see his brother or sister. Please pray for healing for Judah and this sweet family .
Thinking about all you Boyces in NC and praying for Judahs successful recovery. Love you.
GiveSendGo loves to Give Back! Your campaign has been chosen by our Verification Team to bless with a donation this month. Keep Shining Brightly, from your GiveSendGo Family
Thinking of you all and sending prayers for your fighter.
May God Bless you Judah.
Sending healing prayers
Praying
Praying for Judah & family.
Love u
The Light of God surround you. The Love of God enfolds you. The Power of God protects you. The Presence of God watches over you. Wherever you are, God is, And all is well.
Following your journey with hopeful hearts.
Praying for continued healing for Judah!!
Thinking of you all❤️
Keeping your family in my heart and thoughts
Love and Prayers.
Tight hugs and prayers for your family.
Stay strong and positive knowing we are all beside you on this journey sending our love and prayers! Keep writing those Instagram posts Shelly You are very good at it🥰 Always xo Aunt Laurie
October 12th, 2024
It’s been a while since we’ve shared…
Judah is in treatment month 10 of 30. Overall, he’s handling the chemotherapy better than most kids. He had one PICU stay in April that was very serious and scary, but some just-in-time help from a type of alternative therapy we hadn’t try yet turned him around in the 11th hour. Your prayers are heard!!
Since then, he’s been outpatient and getting weekly infusions plus loads and loads of alternative therapies to undo all that damage the hospital is causing with their meds.
Children in oncology care are not afforded the same informed consent as adults. They must receive the hospital treatments regardless of risk, health status, and newer research. They cannot decline unnecessary treatments. If the parents don’t consent, the hospital consents on our behalf. Attorneys cannot get him out. All we can do is help his body repel and fight the hospital treatments.
Judah’s lingering struggles are processing incredible medical trauma and the side effects of detoxing chemo drugs. These two together are causing neurological episodes that make it hard for him to attend school and play with other kids. We are working on getting him a 1:1 aid at school and a medical service dog to help.
Home life still includes a huge time commitment to his care needs and being constantly on alert for his neuro episodes. The advocacy needs are burdensome, the treatment costs are big, and we are tired. But he’s still here with us so it’s all worth it.
Thank you to everyone who has prayed and given. Every meal, every check in, every single way you encouraged us has made a difference to help us keep fighting for his health. We’ve moved from praying he lives through this to praying he completely heals from the chemo damage - the outlook is so much better than it was a few months ago!
We are so grateful for every single one of you! There is no explanation for Judah’s shockingly good outcomes except for God still has work for him to do here.
April 9th, 2024
UPDATE: The Boyce Family is so thankful for all your prayers and support!
Judah is through the initial part of his treatment plan and considered to be in remission already. He’s responding really well to the hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nutrition, and supplements that are all possible because of the financial support from all of you! These have allowed him to stay on lower dose medications, minimize side effects of the meds he has to receive, receive fewer hospital interventions, stay outpatient, and avoid the need for transfusions and/or marrow transplants so far.
The type of blood disorder he’s facing is considered curable with a 30 month treatment plan and he’s currently in month 3.
The family is celebrating the birth of their 4th baby this week! While the timing feels hard with all that is going on with Judah, this baby’s placenta is now banked and ready to provide healthy, genetically matched stem cells in place of a marrow transplant (if that need arises).
Thank you for your continued prayers as the family works through each next step, hurdle, and best ways to support Judah in healing permanently.
February 19th, 2024
Judah is making great progress with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at a local neurology clinic but unfortunately it’s not covered by insurance and adds up quickly. His family has been connected with an opportunity to buy a used, medical grade oxygen therapy machine for home use to let him get more access to this service long term. We are increasing the goal of this fundraiser to help them cover the cost of getting this treatment for him. Thank you for all of your prayers and support. It’s making all the difference in his access to care and ability to heal.
February 4th, 2024
Praise God. On Friday Judah was released from the hospital and is now receiving outpatient treatments at home. He is still having a hard time holding down food but was able to eat a tiny bit this morning. Please continue raise him up in your prayers!
Thank you all that have contributed and prayed for the Boyce family.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.