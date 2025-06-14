Support for Judah Culp

Friend's of the Culps, we're pooling together some financial support for the Culp family during Judah's stay at the Children's Hospital in Calgary. It is estimated Judah will need treatment for 12 weeks at least, but unclear whether he will need to stay there for the duration or if they can come home at some point, etc. Even a few weeks in Calgary can get very expensive so we're raising money to help the Culp family with food, fees, accommodations, etc.

For anyone not yet aware, Judah was taken into emergency in Red Deer with severe hip pain and they did some scans and found some abscesses. He was transferred to Calgary Children's hospital earlier this week where they are awaiting results of tests, etc. They are looking at some operations to remove the abscesses but are waiting for results of biopsy's and whatnot.