Support for Judah Culp

Goal:
CAD $5,500
Raised:
CAD $4,620
Campaign funds will be received by Rachael Culp
Friend's of the Culps, we're pooling together some financial support for the Culp family during Judah's stay at the Children's Hospital in Calgary. It is estimated Judah will need treatment for 12 weeks at least, but unclear whether he will need to stay there for the duration or if they can come home at some point, etc. Even a few weeks in Calgary can get very expensive so we're raising money to help the Culp family with food, fees, accommodations, etc.
For anyone not yet aware, Judah was taken into emergency in Red Deer with severe hip pain and they did some scans and found some abscesses. He was transferred to Calgary Children's hospital earlier this week where they are awaiting results of tests, etc. They are looking at some operations to remove the abscesses but are waiting for results of biopsy's and whatnot.
He's got this, and all of you.
Keeping you in our prayers 🙏❤️
Praying for you guys!
Praying and speaking peace and healing in the name of Jesus🥰🙏🏼
Praying the promises with you ❤️
Praying for you all!
Praying ❤️
Praying!
Praying for you 💙
July 1st, 2025
Judah and Jordan are back in Cranbrook! Judah has biweekly appointments at the hospital for IV PICC line changes, and other appointments for blood work, etc. and has to go back to Alberta Children's Hospital towards the end of July, but things are looking good!
June 22nd, 2025
So Rachael and the rest of the kids are back but Jordan and Judah are still in the Children's hospital in Calgary. Judah will need an IV in until at least end of July apparently. If a bed opens up in Cranbrook he could be transferred here though. The treatments do seem to be working and he's able to walk a bit which is awesome! It's a long haul recovery for bone abscesses and he'll likely be on oral medications and antibiotics for the remainder of summer at least and potentially more treatments after that...
Thank you all for your continued prayers and support!
June 17th, 2025
MRI was done today and showed that the antibiotics they were giving seem to be working. It looks like it's a staff infection although they aren't sure how it got in there. They put in a PIC line as well today and are hoping they can send him home in the next few days and they can continue the antibiotics from home if all goes well!
June 14th, 2025
Updates from the Culp's:
Current diagnosis is Osteomyelitis (largest one surgeon has seen in decades apparently). The abscess was the size of Jordan's fist inside Judah's leg wrapped around and from the bone. Thankfully not into the hip socket!
Monday may be surgery and more answers from biopsies and whatnot.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.