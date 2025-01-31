Campaign Image

Joyner's ongoing hospital bill

 USD $575

I'm a Marine veteran turned elementary school teacher for a charter school, divorced single dad to an incredible little girl. I'm on day 3 of a hospital visit, and the docs don't want to let me go for at least another couple of days. I'm missing work, and haven't been able to see my daughter, and I don't know how I'm going to bw able to afford to pay this off. Anything will help.

Chris Horne
$ 100.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Get well soon, brother. We got you.

Jason P
$ 20.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Get well soon brother!

Teschner
$ 5.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Boludoooooo

Elder Street
$ 100.00 USD
59 minutes ago

I hope everything turns out all right for you. I’ll keep you in my prayers, buddy.

Matt Tracy
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Get well soon brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Hope you get to feeling better, buddy. Praying for you.

Twitch
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Get better my friend. I’ll keep you in prayer.

Diagnosis

January 31st, 2025

Doc says I've glt complicated diverticulitis which, the the best of my knowledge, means there was a tiny explosion in my colon. Still waiting to see if the antibiotics will work, or if I'll need surgery.

