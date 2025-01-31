Joyner's ongoing hospital bill

Raised:
USD $575
Campaign funds will be received by Preston Joyner
I'm a Marine veteran turned elementary school teacher for a charter school, divorced single dad to an incredible little girl. I'm on day 3 of a hospital visit, and the docs don't want to let me go for at least another couple of days. I'm missing work, and haven't been able to see my daughter, and I don't know how I'm going to bw able to afford to pay this off. Anything will help.
Get well soon, brother. We got you.
Get well soon brother!
I hope everything turns out all right for you. I’ll keep you in my prayers, buddy.
Hope you get to feeling better, buddy. Praying for you.
Get better my friend. I’ll keep you in prayer.
January 31st, 2025
Doc says I've glt complicated diverticulitis which, the the best of my knowledge, means there was a tiny explosion in my colon. Still waiting to see if the antibiotics will work, or if I'll need surgery.
