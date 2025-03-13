Bless and Help Miss Joyce with a new van

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $100
The best cook out here in Vaughn Nm is Miss Joyce (Widow).Sweet Kind and loving a very kind hearted person, she's a elderly lady who cooks for Penneys Diner. Her van is buring oil eats gas and has over 300k miles on it . I'm hoping we can pull sum money together and buy her a new van. So anything can help She doesn't have much and never asks for anything so I'd like us to bless her .
