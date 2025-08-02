YWAM Sunshine Coast missions abroad

Hi friends and family,

I recently finished my second year of college at Mount Saint Mary, where I've had the opportunity to play collegiate basketball. This season has been one of growth—both on and off the court—and now I feel led to take a step of faith and spend a gap year serving through missions.

I’m excited to share that I’ve been accepted into a 5-month missions’ program with YWAM (Youth With A Mission) Sunshine Coast in Australia through the Messenger Track!

This is part of an international discipleship program with the University of the Nations, where I’ll be enrolled in six accredited courses focused on deepening my relationship with God, growing in leadership, and learning how to share the Gospel across cultures.

The journey includes both training and outreach—locally and internationally—serving people, communities, and sharing God’s love in real, tangible ways. My first three months (Sep – Nov 2025) will be an experience called Discipleship Training School. There will be lectures given by ministers and missionaries from all over the globe, as well as times of prayer, worship, and reflection. The next two months (Dec – Jan 2026) will be missions in an undisclosed country. Whether helping plant a church, opportunities to preach the gospel and teach the bible, or serving the needs of a community, I am excited about what God is going to do!

To make this possible, I’m looking to raise $12,700. This amount covers program expenses, but also costs such as room and board, international travel, supplies, vaccines, and related expenses (See below for breakdown of cost).

My target date to have funding complete is: September 5, 2025. If you feel led to give or want to know more, I’d love to share details. Every prayer and gift helps make this possible!

If you prefer to give directly through Zelle, Venmo, or mail-in check, please email me at josiahlj108@gmail.com, or text or call me at 845-551-8769, for information.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with me!

With gratitude,

Josiah Jones

Breakdown of cost: