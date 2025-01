We need help to be able to put the finishing touches on the house.

Thank you and God Bless!

The Josiah House is located at 138 Gulpha St Hot Springs, AR 71901

The Josiah House is going to be a men’s faith based home for re-entry into society from addiction. It’ll be family oriented, establishing fatherhood back into the men’s hearts so they can be reunited with their families and live their lives the way God intended.