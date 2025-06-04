Joshua's road to Wales

Help Joshua Represent South Africa at the World Karate Championships!

We’re incredibly proud to announce that Joshua van Der Merwe has officially qualified to compete at the World Karate Championships this October! Joshua isn’t just any competitor—he’s a three-time South African national champion, showing incredible dedication, discipline, and talent.

Now, he has the opportunity to take his skills to the world stage and represent South Africa with pride—but he needs our help to get there.

We’ve launched a campaign to raise funds for travel, accommodation, and competition costs. Every contribution, big or small, brings him one step closer to this dream.

Let’s rally behind Joshua and help him make South African history!

Please share and spread the word!