Support Josh Karels Liver Transplant

IF YOU CAN FIND IT IN YOUR HEART

PLEASE DONATE TO JOSH KARELS' JOURNEY OF HOPE

HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR'S N

HIHIHIT





Your generous donation will be used to cover the months he must spend away from home while recovering from a complicated liver transplant. A transplant gives Josh a fighting chance to survive a rare and aggressive cancer called Cholangiocarcinoma. Untreated, the survival rate is zero. With a liver transplant and major reconstructive surgery, Josh's chances of surviving five years will increase to 40%.





Since the age of four Josh Karels has been fighting for his life. After his fourth pneumonia, Josh was diagnosed with Primary Immune Deficiency (PID), a rare cluster of illnesses where the body's immune system attacks otherwise healthy tissue.

At fifteen the doctors removed his gall bladder and diagnosed a condition called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). This autoimmune disease scars the bile ducts that drain the liver through the pancreas and into the duodenum. Josh has had more than ten procedures to reopen his bile ducts.

At his last hospitalization, his doctor noted suspicious changes in his liver and bile ducts and performed a biopsy to gather pathological information about his biliary tree. Within a day, the doctors reported the worst news possible, Josh has an aggressive and incurable type of cancer called Cholangiocarcinoma, a form of Biliary Tree Cancer (BTC). The most common cause of this cancer is PSC and it is usually found in patients over 50 years old, although it can be seen in younger people like Josh. For more information on Cholangiocarcinoma see Hilar cholangiocarcinoma - Overview - Mayo Clinic.

Josh was referred to the Liver Transplant Service at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. Mayo is one of only three cancer centers in the US that specializes in this rare form of adenocarcinoma and they have determined that Josh is a candidate for a donor liver transplant. The doctors at Mayo will also perform a difficult surgery called a Whipple Procedure, see Whipple procedure - Mayo Clinic, where the bile ducts outside the liver are removed as well as the head of the pancreas and the duodenum. These surgeries will take about twelve hours and Josh will be hospitalized about ten days. Following his discharge, Josh must remain in Rochester for another four weeks or more to make sure there are no complications to his recovery.

Josh's journey of hope starts on May 5th, 2025 when he begins a three-week intensive course of IV Chemotherapy and Positron Radiation Therapy. The goal is to destroy all cancer cells before his transplant. He will continue oral chemotherapy until the transplant. Following the transplant Josh will be placed on anti-rejection drugs for the rest of his life.



