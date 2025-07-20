Support His Calling - Fund a Future Pastor

I am currently preparing for full-time ministry through the Master of Divinity program at Mid-America Reformed Seminary. The Lord has placed a deep burden on my heart to serve His church as a faithful shepherd and theological teacher—grounded in Scripture, shaped by Reformed confessional truth, and devoted to Christ and His people. This calling requires rigorous training, not only academically, but spiritually, pastorally, and personally.





My wife and I, along with our three young sons, have joyfully stepped into this season of preparation. It is a season marked by both joyful expectation and real sacrifice. Seminary is a full-time commitment, and while I continue working part-time and managing other responsibilities, the cost of tuition, books, and living expenses exceeds what we can bear alone.





That’s why we are seeking individuals, families, and churches who would prayerfully consider partnering with us. Your support—whether through monthly giving, one-time gifts, or faithful prayer—will enable us to walk this path without undue financial burden. Every gift is not only an investment in my education but in the future ministry to which God is calling me.





Our aim is simple: to serve Christ, His church, and His kingdom with all our strength, for all our lives. We are trusting the Lord to provide as He sees fit, and we are grateful for any encouragement, provision, or support you feel led to offer.





Would you join us on this journey? Together, we can labor for the glory of God and the good of His church.



