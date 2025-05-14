Funeral Expenses for Josue Cruz

Hello everyone,

We are reaching out to ask for your help cover the unexpected funeral expenses of our beloved cousin, Josue Cruz, who passed away on May 14th, 2025, at the young age of 21. His sudden departure has left his family with overwhelming medical and funeral expenses, and any contribution will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

Josue was a bright and ambitious young man with a promising future, and his passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of his loved ones. Your generosity will help ensure that his family can give him a dignified farewell and begin the healing process.

We are humbly seeking $15,500 to cover the funeral expenses, and any amount, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. Your kindness and support during this difficult time will be a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community.

Thank you for considering donating to Joselitos funeral expenses. Your contribution will help bring his family peace and closure during this challenging time.

Sincerely,

Joselitos Loving Family