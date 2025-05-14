Funeral Expenses for Josue Cruz

Goal:
USD $15,500
Raised:
USD $12,720
Campaign funds will be received by Mariana Garduño
Hello everyone,
We are reaching out to ask for your help cover the unexpected funeral expenses of our beloved cousin, Josue Cruz, who passed away on May 14th, 2025, at the young age of 21. His sudden departure has left his family with overwhelming medical and funeral expenses, and any contribution will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.
Josue was a bright and ambitious young man with a promising future, and his passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of his loved ones. Your generosity will help ensure that his family can give him a dignified farewell and begin the healing process.
We are humbly seeking $15,500 to cover the funeral expenses, and any amount, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. Your kindness and support during this difficult time will be a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community.
Thank you for considering donating to Joselitos funeral expenses. Your contribution will help bring his family peace and closure during this challenging time.
Sincerely,
Joselitos Loving Family
Keeping Josue and family in prayer. May he rest in peace.
Praying for faith at this trying time. God bless your son and family.
May God ease your pain and comfort you in his arms. We pray for you and your family during this difficult time. Con Carińo
Rest in peace Josuelito
Prima Irene y Familia mi mas sentido pesame mis oraciones con ustedes. Que Dios y la Virgencita les de Fortaleza. Abrazos Fuerte 🙏
🙏
My condolences to your family.
You and Jose are in our prayers.
Dios nuestro señor les dé mucha fortaleza,Descancé en paz josue
So profoundly sorry for your loss. No words could ever be enough. We wish your family all the support you need and our hearts are with you.
God bless you and your family.
Rest in Heaven 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼
