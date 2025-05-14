Campaign Image

Funeral Expenses for Josue Cruz

Goal:

 USD $15,500

Raised:

 USD $12,720

Campaign created by Mariana Garduño

Campaign funds will be received by Mariana Garduño

Funeral Expenses for Josue Cruz

Hello everyone,

We are reaching out to ask for your help cover the unexpected funeral expenses of our beloved cousin, Josue Cruz, who passed away on May 14th, 2025, at the young age of 21. His sudden departure has left his family with overwhelming medical and funeral expenses, and any contribution will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

Josue was a bright and ambitious young man with a promising future, and his passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of his loved ones. Your generosity will help ensure that his family can give him a dignified farewell and begin the healing process.

We are humbly seeking $15,500 to cover the funeral expenses, and any amount, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. Your kindness and support during this difficult time will be a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community.

Thank you for considering donating to Joselitos funeral expenses. Your contribution will help bring his family peace and closure during this challenging time.

Sincerely,

Joselitos Loving Family

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah OLOP
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping Josue and family in prayer. May he rest in peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for faith at this trying time. God bless your son and family.

Valdivia Sandoval Family
$ 240.00 USD
1 month ago

May God ease your pain and comfort you in his arms. We pray for you and your family during this difficult time. Con Carińo

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Yisel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rest in peace Josuelito

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Elena Martinez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prima Irene y Familia mi mas sentido pesame mis oraciones con ustedes. Que Dios y la Virgencita les de Fortaleza. Abrazos Fuerte 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

John Ly
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Douglas Davis
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏

Romie
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences to your family.

Adriana Murphy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You and Jose are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Silvia Valdovinos
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dios nuestro señor les dé mucha fortaleza,Descancé en paz josue

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Familia Ramirez-Rojas
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

The Laurel Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So profoundly sorry for your loss. No words could ever be enough. We wish your family all the support you need and our hearts are with you.

Garth and Carmen Folley
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and your family.

Jenn
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Rest in Heaven 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo