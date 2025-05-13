Raising Funds for Seminary School

Hello, my name is Jose Flores, and I am reaching out to you today because I have a dream to attend Liberty University's Seminary School to pursue a degree in Theology and Biblical languages, specifically Hebrew and Greek. As a student-athlete, I am part of the wrestling program, and I am determined to make a positive impact in the world through ministry. However, I cannot afford the tuition fees, which are over $12,000 per semester, not including other expenses such as living and housing. That's why I need your help to raise $24,000 to fund my education for the next two years. Your contribution will not only help me achieve my dream but also enable me to make a difference in the lives of others through my future ministry. I am grateful for any amount you can contribute, and I promise to use these funds wisely to make the most of this opportunity. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I look forward to updating you on my progress!