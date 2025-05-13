Raising Funds for Seminary School

Goal:
USD $24,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Jose Flores
Hello, my name is Jose Flores, and I am reaching out to you today because I have a dream to attend Liberty University's Seminary School to pursue a degree in Theology and Biblical languages, specifically Hebrew and Greek. As a student-athlete, I am part of the wrestling program, and I am determined to make a positive impact in the world through ministry. However, I cannot afford the tuition fees, which are over $12,000 per semester, not including other expenses such as living and housing. That's why I need your help to raise $24,000 to fund my education for the next two years. Your contribution will not only help me achieve my dream but also enable me to make a difference in the lives of others through my future ministry. I am grateful for any amount you can contribute, and I promise to use these funds wisely to make the most of this opportunity. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I look forward to updating you on my progress!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.