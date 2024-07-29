A Heartbroken Farewell to Jose Antonio Puertas Jr

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved brother, Jose Antonio Puertas Jr., at the age of 54. After a courageous battle with cancer, Jose peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday.





Jose was more than just a brother; he was a loving husband, a devoted friend, and a source of joy to all who knew him. His 22 years of marriage to his soulmate, Katie, were a testament to their enduring love. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with laughter, shared passions, and unwavering support. Their bond was an inspiration to all who witnessed it.





Beyond his love for Katie, Jose had a deep affection for his furry companion, Peaches, who brought him immeasurable joy and companionship. He was also a cherished brother to Alex, Patricia, Daniel, and Luis, and a beloved uncle to many.

Jose also had many friends that had become like family.





Jose’s passions were as vibrant as his spirit. He was a die-hard fan of the Washington Commanders and Capitals, finding solace and excitement in cheering on his favorite teams. His love for the outdoors was evident in his passion for fishing, and he was always up for a friendly competition in darts or billiards. Jose was also a skilled grill master, known for his delicious barbecue feasts that brought family and friends together. For many years you could find Jose enjoying a pint and some darts at the Eagle’s Club in Maryland.





We are heartbroken by this immense loss and are struggling to come to terms with the reality of life without Jose. To honor his memory and help his beloved wife, Katie, during this difficult time, we have created this Give Send Go campaign. The funds raised will help with the overwhelming financial burdens associated with Jose's 3 month hospitalization and subsequent passing, allowing Katie to focus on healing and cherishing the memories they shared.





We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this challenging time. Your kind words, prayers, and contributions will make a significant difference in our lives.





Thank you for being a part of Jose's journey.





With heartfelt gratitude,





The Puertas Family