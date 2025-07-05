Campaign Image

Help The Jorgensen Family after Trevor's Accident

 USD $15,000

 USD $8,110

Campaign created by Jennifer Jameson

Firstly, I want to say that Trevor’s prognosis is excellent, and he should heal up 100%, thank God! However, my sweet brother-in-law, Trevor Jorgensen, was in a dirt bike accident on July 3rd. While Trevor had on a great helmet and all the protective gear, he still ended up with a concussion and he broke the spinous process of one of his cervical vertebrae. He will have to lay very low and wear a rigid neck brace for eight weeks. Because the nerves in the neck go to the hands, he is having a lot of numbness and pain in his hands. Therefore, it will probably be slow for him to get back to work as a mechanic even after eight weeks. Trevor has helped so many people in his life, and he is the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. Trevor and his wife, Julie Jorgensen, are loved by so many, and they are always helping and doing for others. I am now asking for help and support for Trevor and Julie so they can get through these next few months without Trevor’s income. There will also be a lot of medical bills because Trevor and Julie are both self-employed and they have a very high deductible on their insurance. Any help would be so much appreciated. Thank you for considering donating to help Trevor and Julie and their two girls. Love to all, Jenni
Recent Donations
Chandler Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Chabi
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

The Perez family
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Crane
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Fuzz and LueDawg
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

God's speed 😇

Paige Campbell
$ 125.00 USD
9 days ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Trevor

Justin Erickson
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Margaret Montfort
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Frank Shields
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending love and prayers for speedy and full recovery 💕

Jay and Leonie Larsen
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Get better soon!!

Jenn Miller
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Jones Family
$ 1000.00 USD
10 days ago

Thoughts and prayers for safe and speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back to your old self again!

Angie Rayborn
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

Wishing you a fast and full recovery Trevor!

Emma Larsen
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

I miss you guys! Sending lots of prayers ❤️

Rita Gustafson
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending healing wishes Trevor’s way.

Ludwig family
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Get well soon buddy. Let us know if you beed anything.

Ratzlaffs
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Quick healing to you Trevor!

Tex
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Love ya Trevor

The Okeefes
$ 300.00 USD
11 days ago

We love you guys.

