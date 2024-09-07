Jordan Hilburn Strong and Courageous

Raised:
USD $8,165
Campaign funds will be received by Erin Harper
Support the Hilburn Family as Jordan battles Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (subtype Philadelphia Chromosome Positive). Jordan will be staying at the hospital receiving intensive chemotherapy treatments for several weeks. After the first round, he will likely be in and out of the hospital for treatment, for six months following the first round. With this subtype of leukemia, it is also very likely that he'll be in treatment for two to three years. Your donations will help with medical expenses, food, and daily needs for Jordan, Erin, and their little boy. Thank you for your support and your consistent prayers!
Praying for you continually. Your new friends from church, Krista and Ryan
Sending our love and support from Boston. Xoxo, Anne and Casey
Prayers for you and your family
Praying for you and your family.
Praying for you guys
Praying for this sweet family and their loved ones! Love to all.
Praying for you all.
Thinking of you all! Praying for you all and hope to see you soon!
Prayers for strength and a quick recovery!
Love you both! I know you will kick cancer's butt, Jordo!!
I will be praying for you and your family. I am currently 28 months into my Leukemia journey. (Mine is CML) The first several months were hard, but God was faithful through it all and His grace still amazes us. Praying that you are surrounded by an army of helpers, encouragers, and prayer warriors. May you be aware daily of His grace and goodness.
We love you to pieces and are all 4 making sure to say our prayers for our Jordan, EE and Benson.
Continuing to pray for you and your family.
Keeping your family in our prayers.
