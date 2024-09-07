Campaign Image

Raised:

 USD $8,165

Campaign created by Cole Ragland

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Harper

Jordan Hilburn Strong and Courageous

Support the Hilburn Family as Jordan battles Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (subtype Philadelphia Chromosome Positive). Jordan will be staying at the hospital receiving intensive chemotherapy treatments for several weeks.  After the first round, he will likely be in and out of the hospital for treatment, for six months following the first round. With this subtype of leukemia, it is also very likely that he'll be in treatment for two to three years.  Your donations will help with medical expenses, food, and daily needs for Jordan, Erin, and their little boy. Thank you for your support and your consistent prayers! 

Recent Donations
Krista Fournier
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you continually. Your new friends from church, Krista and Ryan

Anne and Casey
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending our love and support from Boston. Xoxo, Anne and Casey

Liz
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for you and your family

Jennifer Yates
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Mallory Cheever
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Joe Marijo
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you and your family.

Dick and Amy Jones
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you guys

Stacey Peak
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for this sweet family and their loved ones! Love to all.

George W
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Andy and Ann
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you all.

Jamie Korfhage
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thinking of you all! Praying for you all and hope to see you soon!

Allison McManus
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Rick and Missy Ross
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for strength and a quick recovery!

Julie Gosney
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Love you both! I know you will kick cancer's butt, Jordo!!

Redeemeddon
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I will be praying for you and your family. I am currently 28 months into my Leukemia journey. (Mine is CML) The first several months were hard, but God was faithful through it all and His grace still amazes us. Praying that you are surrounded by an army of helpers, encouragers, and prayer warriors. May you be aware daily of His grace and goodness.

Peake family
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you to pieces and are all 4 making sure to say our prayers for our Jordan, EE and Benson.

Phyllis Berryman
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Continuing to pray for you and your family.

Rob and Tonya Parrott
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Keeping your family in our prayers.

Updates

Prayer Requests

