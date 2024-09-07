Jordan Hilburn Strong and Courageous

Support the Hilburn Family as Jordan battles Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (subtype Philadelphia Chromosome Positive). Jordan will be staying at the hospital receiving intensive chemotherapy treatments for several weeks. After the first round, he will likely be in and out of the hospital for treatment, for six months following the first round. With this subtype of leukemia, it is also very likely that he'll be in treatment for two to three years. Your donations will help with medical expenses, food, and daily needs for Jordan, Erin, and their little boy. Thank you for your support and your consistent prayers!