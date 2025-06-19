Campaign Image

Jonnny and Bebs Mission Trip Spain & Portugal 2025

Campaign created by Carlos Perez

This summer, my brother Bebs and I will embark on a mission trip to Spain and Portugal with a group of youth from our church. These countries have a minimal Christian population, mostly consisting of the older generation. Our generation is predominantly made up of atheists or agnostics, and we feel called to share the Gospel with our peers. We will be holding Vacation Bible Schools for children in Burgos, Spain and Portugal, as well as sharing with young people in the frontline of their churches. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will make a significant impact and help us spread the Word of God. Please support us on this life-changing journey. Thank you for your prayers!!!

