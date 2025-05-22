Please Support Jon Lutack, Our Brother in Christ, Find Healing, Shelter, and Hope

Dear Friends, Family, and Fellow Believers,

We come to you today with heavy hearts but hopeful spirits on behalf of Jon Lutack, our dear brother in Christ, who has recently fallen on challenging times.

Over the past few months, Jon has endured a series of serious medical challenges—including sciatica and a stroke. By the grace of God, he has regained much of his physical function quickly, and his doctors are pleased with his progress. Still, he faces a long road of follow-up visits, physical therapy, a possible stent procedure or open heart surgery, and potential back surgery in the coming year.

These health struggles have left him physically weakened, unable to work, and in urgent need of stable housing. He is currently on a waitlist for senior housing and is looking for a temporary room to rent—ideally in a home where he will not be alone, but surrounded by people and community support.

This humble and faithful man has always given generously of his time, his heart, and his prayers. Now, he needs our help.

We are seeking support in any of the following ways:

- Most importantly, Jon needs our prayers—prayers and more prayers! Please!

- Job Opportunities – Jon would love a light-duty job that supports and invigorates him. He wants to be part of his own solution.

- Temporary Housing – If you or someone you know has a room or guest house where Jon can stay, please reach out. Being around others is important for his healing and well-being.

- Storage Assistance – Jon needs a secure place to store a few of his belongings while searching for permanent housing.

- Monetary Donations – Any amount, large or small, will help cover medical expenses, transportation, basic living needs, and rent for the next few months.

We know that God works through His people, and we believe that with your compassion and generosity, we can lift Jon into a place of peace, healing, and hope.

Please give what you can, share this message with your community, and keep Jon Lutack in your prayers. Every bit of support is a blessing.

"Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." – Galatians 6:2

Please share this link with anyone who knows Jon





With love and gratitude,

Mary Macie (619) 944-1192

Julie Gabbard (619) 788-2448



